Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What's different

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones in India on Thursday. The latest smartphones come with refreshed design, new ‘Dot Notch’ display, efficient Qualcomm processor and more at a very aggressive price. While the Redmi Note 7 Pro launch was a global debut, the Redmi Note 7 came from China with some changes for the Indian market. The new Xiaomi Redmi Note series smartphones differ very slightly. The changes are mostly internal, and one cosmetic. Here’s how the Redmi Note 7 differs from the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Design, Display, Security

Both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro flaunt “Aura Design” language with 2.5D curved glass body and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with gradient finish glass back, while the affordable Redmi Note 7 sports single color glass back in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue color options.

Up front, both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro look identical. These offer ‘Dot Notch’ display, which is a 6.3-inch LTPS in-cell panel with full-HD+ resolution with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Both displays get only 1.95mm tiny bezels with slightly thick chin. Both phones come with physical fingerprint sensors located at the center top-half of the back.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Processor, RAM and Storage

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is more powerful than the Redmi Note 7. It gets Qualcomm’s latest 11nm octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 in India shares similar octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC like China variant. It comes coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of storage, the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage options along with microSD card support (up to 256GB). The Redmi Note 7 only comes with 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage variants with support for microSD card (up to 256GB) as well.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Camera specs comparison

The Redmi Note 7 India variant is different from China variant in the camera department. Instead of 48-megapixel Samsung sensor, it will come with dual-rear camera setup of 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 Pro’s dual rear camera setup does get a 48-megapixel sensor, but of Sony IMX586. The combination is same in numbers like the Redmi Note 7 China variant but the sensor is different. So to sum up, the Note 7 Pro comes with 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor clubbed with secondary 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 both will come with a 13-megapixel AI camera at the front, which is claimed to offer AI portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Battery, Connectivity and OS

The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro pack a 4,000mAh battery along with USB Type-C charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 support. Connectivity options on both include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone port. Additionally, these also come with latest Android 9 Pie-based with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price in India

The Redmi Note 7 price starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, whereas the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage will cost you Rs 11,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. It will also be available 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model with a price tag of Rs 16,999. These will be up for purchase through Mi.com and Flipkart for now, and select offline retailers along with Mi Home stores at a later stage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: comparison table