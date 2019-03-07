Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 second flash sale on March 13; Over 200,000 units sold in first sale

Xiaomi has received a great response on the first flash sale of Redmi Note 7 in India. The company announced that it has sold over 200,000 units of the Redmi Note 7 during the March 6 sale on mi.com and Flipkart. Now, there is another chance to purchase the device on March 13. Xiaomi will be hosting another flash sale of the Redmi Note 7 on March 13 at 12:00PM on Flipkart and mi.com.

On the same day (March 13), consumers will also be able to purchase Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone for the first time. The first flash sale will take place on Flipkart and mi.com at March 13 12:00PM. The Chinese company expanded its Redmi Note series portfolio in India with the launch of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro last week.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 7 is its refreshed design featuring a glass back, dot notch display and dual-rear camera setup. The phone pricing starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The higher model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999. The phone comes in three colors: Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

Mi fans, we can't get over this madness. 200K+ units of #RedmiNote7 sold in a matter of minutes. A big thank you to all of you! RT to win F-codes! Get your #RedmiNote7 and #RedmiNote7Pro on 13th March at 12 noon on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo and @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/qQtA9jyFyt — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 7, 2019

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications and features

The Redmi Note 7 flaunts a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution, and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and it comes with waterdrop-like notch which houses the front camera. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The highlight of Redmi Note 7 is its dual rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor to add DSLR like bokeh effects to your photos. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. In terms of connectivity, it includes Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Infrared sensor, 3.5-mm audio socket, FM Radio, USB Type-C port, and dual VoLTE 4G-enabled nano-SIM slots. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie OS with MIUI 10 skin on top.