Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 sells out again during second flash sale in China

The Redmi Note series has undergone a big cosmetic makeover with the new Note 7.

Xiaomi surprised everyone when it split off its popular Redmi brand into a separate entity. It then launched the very first device from the brand, called Redmi Note 7, which comes just around three months after its predecessor. The company has given the five-year-old Redmi Note series a much-needed facelift. Today, the handset that is released only in China, went on a second flash sale and was sold out within minutes, reported Chinese media.

The second flash sale comes just days after the first flash sale which too ended in just around nine minutes with a reported 100,000 devices sold in China. Xiaomi has already stated previously that is aiming to move around 1 million units by the end of January. While we don’t have exact sales numbers for the second flash sale just yet, we do know that reservations of the Redmi Note 7 had reached 400,000 hours before the sale commenced. The numbers do show an immense interest of the Chinese populace in the newly designed Redmi smartphone.

The new handset currently retails at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,500). That’s for the base 3GB + 32GB model, while the 4GB +64GB variant sells for RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,600). Lastly, the high-end 6GB + 64GB model costs RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,700).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 specifications, features

Among the key highlights of the Redmi Note 7 is the waterdrop notch display with Full-HD+ resolution, which is the first in any Xiaomi or Redmi device. Xiaomi is also marketing it as a very tough handset as it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The gradient colored back is also a key feature that is part of the redesign.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

The processor on the Redmi Note 7 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC, but Xiaomi says that it is a tweaked version which performs better than the Snapdragon 710 SoC. And lastly, there is a 48-megapixel Samsung rear camera sensor, which is again the first on any Redmi device. Thankfully, the Redmi Note 7 is also expected to arrive in India in February.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2019 9:35 AM IST

