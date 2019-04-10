comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series hits 1 million sales milestone within a month in India

The Redmi Note 7 pro packs a massive 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor in the dual rear camera setup.

  • Published: April 10, 2019 5:36 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (7)

Xiaomi has achieved a new milestone in India. The Chinese company announced that its latest Redmi Note 7 family sales have surpassed a million mark within a month’s time. The lineup consists of the Redmi Note 7, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro packing a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor.

The ‘Pro’ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, while the Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC. It offers a combination of a 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup. As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB variant, while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 16,999. The device can be purchased in Space Black, Nebula Red and Neptune Blue color options via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores.

New Xiaomi Redmi phone with 32-megapixel selfie camera could be coming soon

Also Read

New Xiaomi Redmi phone with 32-megapixel selfie camera could be coming soon

The standard Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, is available for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model in Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and Ruby Red. The company has also revealed that the devices will soon be available across all offline stores. Besides, the Chinese company is soon expected to launch a new Redmi device with a 32-selfie camera sensor, which could be referred to as Redmi Y2.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Celebrating this special occasion, Raghu Reddy, Head of Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India said, “We are delighted to be sharing yet another wonderful milestone achieved by our popular Redmi Note series of smartphones. It is truly humbling to see the love of our Mi Fans towards the new Redmi Note 7 series that have set themselves a class apart from their segment of smartphones. This inspires us even more to further ramp up the supply for our popular Redmi Note 7 series and help all our Mi Fans access it easily.”

  • Published Date: April 10, 2019 5:36 PM IST

