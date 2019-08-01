comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sale surpass 5 million units
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sale surpass 5 million units; Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is now available via open sale in India. Can Xiaomi sell another 5 million Redmi Note 7 Series?

  • Published: August 1, 2019 5:27 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 series has surpassed sales of 5 million units in India. The company announced the milestone alongside the announcement that Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available via open sale in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has surpassed the mark of five million sales in just five months since its official launch in February. The Redmi Note 7 Series consists of Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro. With Redmi Note 7 Pro now available via open sale, Xiaomi should be able to sell even more devices.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is arguably one of the best smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. The Redmi Note 7 and its replacement Redmi Note 7S can claim to be the best in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. The smartphones not only bring major improvements over their predecessors but also try to leap ahead of its rivals. Xiaomi claims that it is trying to put the 48-megapixel camera in the hands of more users with its Redmi Note 7 series. The company is not offering sales number for individual models but Redmi Note 7 might have done better than Redmi Note 7 Pro since it was available on open sale.

The biggest departure with the Redmi Note 7 Series came in the design department. The smartphones offer a gradient finish and updated specifications. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is among the first device to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. It comes in three different storage variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 13,999. The model with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage are available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.

Xiaomi updated the Redmi Note 7 and introduced a new model called the Redmi Note 7S. It sports a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 5-megapixel depth camera. There is a 13-megapixel selfie camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. It is available in two storage variants with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 3GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 10,999 while the 4GB RAM variant is available for Rs 12,999.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S
Price 13999 10999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage
Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 13MP 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: August 1, 2019 5:27 PM IST

