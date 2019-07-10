Xiaomi has announced that it has sold 1.5 crore (15 million) units of Redmi Note 7 series globally. The Chinese smartphone maker has reached the milestone in just six months after the launch of the device. The Redmi Note 7 was launched first in China in January while the Redmi Note 7 Pro joined the model during India launch in February. The milestone is collective sale of Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi Note 7S. The information was tweeted by Manu Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India.

In a follow-up tweet, Jain added that he will give away two 48-megapixel camera smartphones to celebrate the milestone. He plans to give out one Redmi Note 7S for 1,000 retweet and one Redmi Note 7 Pro for 2,000 retweet. At the time of writing, his tweet had 163 retweets and 256 likes. The announcement comes ahead of the launch of Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in India. Xiaomi is also marking its fifth anniversary in the country and launched the Redmi 7A last week.

To recall, the Redmi Note series is one of the most popular device categories in Xiaomi’s product portfolio. Xiaomi sold around 10 million units of Redmi Note 4 when it launched in 2017. Since then Xiaomi has been looking for a similar best-seller in the Redmi Note series. The company launched Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro last year, but quickly replaced it with Redmi Note 6 Pro. The Redmi Note 7 Series, on the other hand, brings fresh design and updates to key features.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi is not offering breakdown of Redmi Note 7 Series sales in markets like China and India yet. It currently sells the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro starting at Rs 10,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. Jain notes the success can be owed to Gorilla Glass 5 back, Snapdragon 675 SoC, P2i splash proof coating and 4,000mAh battery with fast charge. The Redmi Note 7 Series will soon have an even better alternative in the form of Redmi K20 Series.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Price 13999 10999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Snapdragon 660 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP Front Camera 13MP 13MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh