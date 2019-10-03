comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sales surpass 20 million units globally
  Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sales surpass 20 million units globally, Redmi Note 8 India launch on October 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Series sales surpass 20 million units globally, Redmi Note 8 India launch on October 9

Xiaomi has sold over 20 million units of Redmi Note 7 Series globally. The company will launch its successor, the Redmi Note 8, in India on October 9.

  Published: October 3, 2019 1:13 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (10)

Xiaomi has sold over 20 million units of Redmi Note 7 Series globally. Back in May, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that it has sold over 10 million units of Redmi Note 7 Series. During the launch of Redmi Note 8 Pro, it confirmed that sales have crossed 20 million mark. Now, Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India, has officially revealed that the company has sold 20 million Redmi Note 7 Series around the world. In India alone, Xiaomi claims to have sold over 5 million units of the smartphone series.

The Redmi Note 7 Series consists of Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro. On October 9, Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 8 series in the country. Ahead of that launch, the company has revised the price of Redmi Note 7 series in India. As part of its Diwali sale, the Redmi Note 7S is available starting at Rs 8,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is available starting at Rs 10,999. The new price makes Xiaomi’s already excellent smartphones even more attractive to those looking for a mid-range smartphones.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is arguably one of the best smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. The Redmi Note 7 and its replacement Redmi Note 7S can claim to be the best in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. With the Redmi Note 7 Series, the company brought major revamp in terms of design and specifications. At the time of its launch, Xiaomi claimed that it is putting 48-megapixel camera in the hands of more users with its Redmi Note 7 series. The company is not offering sales numbers for individual models.

The Redmi Note 7 Series comes with a gradient finish and brings under the hood improvements. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is among the first device to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. It comes in three different storage variants. The Redmi Note 7S is an update to Redmi Note 7 that also features a 48-megapixel main camera. It is available in two storage variants with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

  • Published Date: October 3, 2019 1:13 PM IST

