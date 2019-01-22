Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 survives being thrown down the stairs and used as skates

Xiaomi seems to be working overtime to showcase the ruggedness of its first Redmi branded smartphone, the Redmi Note 7. Ever since the launch of the device, Redmi, the newly formed sub-division of Xiaomi has been releasing a number of videos on different social media channels demonstrating the build quality of the smartphone. As part of the latest videos released by the company, we see the device being literally kicked down a flight of stairs to showcase the strength of the device. Though, the catch here is that the smartphone was first put in a dustbin and then the opening of the bin was closed with tape.

The company did not indicate the reason to do so because putting your smartphone in a dustbin, sealing the dustbin close and then kicking the dustbin from the top of a staircase is not an everyday scenario. The test was done by Lu Weibing, the CEO of Redmi. The video was initially spotted on Chinese social media platform Weibo and later reported by GSMArena. Weibing had shared the video on his official Weibo account to demonstrate the strength of the device.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

The caption of the video also shared more information adding that the device tumbled down 18 stairs in four seconds which measured to 9 feet. As part of the next video, a pair of wheels was attached at the bottom of two Redmi Note 7 devices and then these devices were used for skating. From the looks of it, the video was not made by Redmi but instead, an attempt by reviewers to push the device to the extreme.

The video was initially spotted on Chinese video sharing platform Miaopai. The attempt to use the devices to skate is disrupted when one of the wheels comes off and it is likely because of the lack of tape that was used to attach the wheel. At the end of the video, we do see the phones survive the experiment and functioning properly without any visible damage.