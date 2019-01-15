comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teardown video shows dual logic boards, other hardware
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teardown video shows dual logic boards, other hardware

News

The smartphone's dual-lens camera system is comprised of a behemoth 48-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 8:09 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi note 7 lead

Last week, Xiaomi unveiled the much-anticipated Redmi Note 7 at an event in China. The first smartphone to be launched under the now-independent Redmi sub-brand, Redmi Note 7 has an impressive specifications sheet, especially considering its low base price of $150 (approximately Rs 10,500). However, the mid-range smartphone’s standout feature is its dual-lens rear camera system, which comes with an insane 48-megapixel sensor, and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor.

In case you’ve been wondering how Xiaomi managed to cram so much goodness into the Redmi Note 7, you may want to take a look at a recent teardown video of the smartphone. Originally shared on Chinese instant messaging platform QQ, the video (embedded below) starts off by showing the removal of the smartphone’s glossy rear panel. This is followed by the hybrid nanoSIM/microSD tray and the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor’s ribbon cable. Undoing a few screws and taking off some thin plates then reveals the primary logic board, as well as other important hardware components.

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Pressure Cooker launched in China priced around Rs 6,300

Also Read

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Pressure Cooker launched in China priced around Rs 6,300

As noted by GSMArena, the video highlights that the Redmi Note 7’s USB Type-C port is on a secondary logic board, which should make it easy to repair/replace. There are also two ribbon cables that go ‘over’ the smartphone’s 4,000mAh battery, connecting the primary board to the secondary board, and components such as the haptic feedback motor. It’s also worth mentioning that the smartphone’s dual-lens primary camera module is shielded by a single lens cover, which should again make replacements/repairs a bit easier.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Teardown

Talking about specifications, Redmi Note 7 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display, with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a  ‘waterdrop’ notch. The software aboard is Android Pie, with MIUI 10 baked on top.

Apart from the above-mentioned dual-lens primary camera system, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 features a 13-megapixel sensor up front for selfies and video calls. All standard connectivity options are included in the package as well.

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 8:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OTP thefts on a rise, fraudsters dupe lakhs from techies in Bengaluru: Report
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode map has been leaked
thumb-img
News
Itel A44 Air with Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched in India
thumb-img
Gaming
Shashi Tharoor has proposed a bill to regulate online gaming

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Microsoft to end support for Windows 7 next year

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Teardown Video

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9+ Android Pie update rolling out in India

Google to remove Play Store apps that require Call Logs and SMS permissions

OTP thefts on a rise, fraudsters dupe lakhs from techies in Bengaluru: Report

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Teardown Video

News

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Teardown Video
Honor 10 Lite Review

Review

Honor 10 Lite Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9+ Android Pie update rolling out in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9+ Android Pie update rolling out in India
Xiaomi Mijia Electric Pressure Cooker launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Pressure Cooker launched in China
Honor 10 Lite vs Realme U1: Compared

News

Honor 10 Lite vs Realme U1: Compared

हिंदी समाचार

फ्लिपकार्ट के को-फाउंड सचिन बंसल ने ओला में बुक की 150 करोड़ रुपये की राइड

OnePlus 6 और 6T के लिए रिलीज हुआ नया OxygenOS ओपन Beta बिल्ड

Honor 10 Lite vs Realme U1: जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और परफॉर्मेंस में कौन है दमदार

PUBG की नई अपडेट छुप कर खेलने वाले प्लेयर्स के लिए बनी मुसीबत

शाओमी ने लॉन्च की फास्ट चार्जिंग Mi Micro USB केबल, जानें क्या है खासियत

News

Microsoft to end support for Windows 7 next year
News
Microsoft to end support for Windows 7 next year
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Teardown Video

News

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Teardown Video
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9+ Android Pie update rolling out in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9+ Android Pie update rolling out in India
Google to remove Play Store apps that require Call Logs and SMS permissions

News

Google to remove Play Store apps that require Call Logs and SMS permissions
OTP thefts on a rise, fraudsters dupe lakhs from techies in Bengaluru: Report

News

OTP thefts on a rise, fraudsters dupe lakhs from techies in Bengaluru: Report