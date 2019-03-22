comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

News

After calculating the numbers presented as part of the report, it looks like Xiaomi is selling about 50,000 Redmi Note 7 devices per day.

  • Published: March 22, 2019 12:46 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 4 million

Image credit: Weibo via MyDrivers

Chinese smartphone maker and electronics giant Xiaomi has launched four new smartphones in 2019 under its sub-brand Redmi. These devices include the Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Redmi Go. Similar to its previous launches, the company followed the tried and tested script of offering powerful hardware in an attractive package at affordable prices. The first device of the four to launch was the Redmi Note 7 that the company launched on January 10 in the Chinese market. After that, the company also launched the device in the Indian and European market.

Before rolling out the device in other markets, Redmi, the company now responsible for these devices (at least in China) revealed that it had achieved the 1 million mark in terms of the total number of devices sold in just a month after launching the device. Now weeks after rolling out the device in a number of additional markets, the company is hoping to cross the 4 million mark before the end of the month. This means that the company is hopeful to sell more than one million smartphones per month in just a little less than three months.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

According to a report by GSMArena, Lei Jun, the CEO for Xiaomi posted this number as part of the forecast for Xiaomi on Chinese social media website Weibo. The report was initially spotted by Chinese website MyDrivers and it is part of the annual results conference for Xiaomi. According to the report, after calculating the numbers presented as part of the report, it looks like the company is selling about 50,000 smartphones per day.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: Just About Right

The report also compared the sales numbers for the device to that of the Honor 8X. It also noted that the estimates indicate that the company seemed to already cross the 3 million mark in about two months. Xiaomi is likely to cross the mark without a problem if it takes into the account the sale numbers for the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2019 12:46 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
News
Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

News

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

Snapchat may be launching its own gaming service

Gaming

Snapchat may be launching its own gaming service

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android Pie release seems imminent

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store

News

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent
Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review
Xiaomi working on 2 Android One smartphones featuring in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

News

Xiaomi working on 2 Android One smartphones featuring in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

हिंदी समाचार

25 मार्च से फ्लिपकार्ट पर शुरू होगी Mobiles Bonanza सेल, शाओमी और आसुस समेत इस ब्रांड पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

Nokia 7 Plus चीन भेज रहा था यूजर्स का डाटा, कंपनी ने किया इंकार

अमेजन इंडिया पर एप्पल फेस्ट में iPhone X, MacBook समेत कई प्रॉडक्ट्स मिल रहे हैं 17 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते

शाओमी इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट वाले दो नए एंड्रॉइड वन स्मार्टफोन पर कर रहा है काम

शाओमी मार्च महीने तक बेचेगी Redmi Note 7 की 40 लाख यूनिट

News

Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
News
Xiaomi's Mint Launcher from Poco F1 comes to Play Store
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7: The company is hoping to sell 4 million devices by March end
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent

News

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 launch seems imminent
Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD

News

Nokia 7 Plus units sent data to Chinese servers due to software 'error', Finland now investigating HMD
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android Pie release seems imminent

News

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Android Pie release seems imminent