comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

News

Night scene mode was initially launched in Mi MIX 3 and later made its way to the Mi 8 Pro and the MIX 2s.

  • Published: January 16, 2019 11:43 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-7-launched

Xiaomi has just made a new announcement regarding its latest Redmi-branded smartphone, the Redmi Note 7. According to the announcement, the company will roll out its Night scene mode from its Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 to Note 7 as part of a new update. This comes just days after the company launched the Redmi Note 7 in the Chinese market. The company made the announcement in a post while responding to a post by a user praising the Night Mode on his Mi MIX 2s on Weibo.

The person handling the Weibo account for Xiaomi stated that his Redmi Note 7 had the feature and rest of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 devices will get the feature in an upcoming update. This information was initially spotted by GizmoChina while implying that the mode is likely to be under testing at the time of writing. This mode will be more helpful for Redmi Note 7 as the device will come with a 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro First Look

During the launch, the company noted that the device software will take the data from the sensor and then use pixel binning to improve the image quality in conditions with poor lighting. In Pixel binning, the software combines the data from multiple pixels to create a single pixel with better color and exposure while reducing the noise. As part of this practice, the camera will output 12-megapixel images in low or poor lighting with better quality after using the data from the 48-megapixel camera sensor.

Xiaomi demos improved in-screen fingerprint reader; could debut on Xiaomi Mi 9

Also Read

Xiaomi demos improved in-screen fingerprint reader; could debut on Xiaomi Mi 9

Night scene mode was initially launched in Mi MIX 3 and later made its way to the Mi 8 Pro and the MIX 2s. As part of the feature, the camera takes a number of photos at different exposures to combine them into one single image with improved quality. This mode was inspired by the Night Sight mode in the Pixel lineup by Google.

You Might be Interested

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

57000

Buy Now
Android 7.1 Nougat
Snapdragon 821 Quad-Core 2.15GHz Processor
12.3 MP with f2.0 Aperture, LED flash, Phase detection auto-focus, laser auto-focus
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s

5
Android 8.0 Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3
Android 8.1 Oreo
Snapdragon 845 octa core SoC
12MP + 12MP
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: January 16, 2019 11:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
thumb-img
News
Meizu 16T (Turbo) gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 855 in the works: Meizu CEO
thumb-img
News
Apple Smart Battery Cases for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR with Qi Wireless charging support launched
thumb-img
News
Sony MWC 2019 invites are going out, may launch Xperia XZ4

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update
Flipkart Mobiles Republic Day 2019 Sneak Peek: Deals on Poco F1, Oppo F9 Pro, Galaxy S8 and more

News

Flipkart Mobiles Republic Day 2019 Sneak Peek: Deals on Poco F1, Oppo F9 Pro, Galaxy S8 and more
Smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Smartphone deals of the day
Xiaomi demos improved in-screen fingerprint reader; could debut on Xiaomi Mi 9

News

Xiaomi demos improved in-screen fingerprint reader; could debut on Xiaomi Mi 9

हिंदी समाचार

एयरटेल ने अंडमान और निकोबार में शुरू की 4G सर्विस

वनप्लस 5 और 5T को मिली नई ओपन Beta अपडेट, शामिल किए गए हैं कई नए फीचर्स और सुधार

सैमसंग Galaxy S10+ को गीकबेंच पर मिला अच्छा स्कोर, जानें क्या होंगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

BSNL का 299 रुपये ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान देगा 1.5GB डाटा हर दिन, जानें सभी फायदें

प्ले स्टोर से गूगल हटाएगी गलत तरीके से कॉल लॉग और SMS का एक्सेस मांगने वाली ऐप्स

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
News
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G version likely to launch on February 24
Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online

News

Samsung Galaxy A90 colors, storage variants leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update
Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019

News

Global smartphone market to shrink in 2019
Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs

News

Nokia to cut jobs, says slow 5G progress not cause for layoffs