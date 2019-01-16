Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to get the Night scene mode from Mi MIX 3 in a new update

Xiaomi has just made a new announcement regarding its latest Redmi-branded smartphone, the Redmi Note 7. According to the announcement, the company will roll out its Night scene mode from its Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 to Note 7 as part of a new update. This comes just days after the company launched the Redmi Note 7 in the Chinese market. The company made the announcement in a post while responding to a post by a user praising the Night Mode on his Mi MIX 2s on Weibo.

The person handling the Weibo account for Xiaomi stated that his Redmi Note 7 had the feature and rest of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 devices will get the feature in an upcoming update. This information was initially spotted by GizmoChina while implying that the mode is likely to be under testing at the time of writing. This mode will be more helpful for Redmi Note 7 as the device will come with a 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back.

During the launch, the company noted that the device software will take the data from the sensor and then use pixel binning to improve the image quality in conditions with poor lighting. In Pixel binning, the software combines the data from multiple pixels to create a single pixel with better color and exposure while reducing the noise. As part of this practice, the camera will output 12-megapixel images in low or poor lighting with better quality after using the data from the 48-megapixel camera sensor.

Night scene mode was initially launched in Mi MIX 3 and later made its way to the Mi 8 Pro and the MIX 2s. As part of the feature, the camera takes a number of photos at different exposures to combine them into one single image with improved quality. This mode was inspired by the Night Sight mode in the Pixel lineup by Google.