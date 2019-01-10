Redmi Note 7: Top 5 features

Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in China under its newly created brand ‘Redmi’. Last week, Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, announced that Redmi was turning into an independent brand while separating it from the Xiaomi’s Mi lineup. The company also announced its plans to launch the first Redmi branded smartphone at a launch event on January 10, now revealed as the Redmi Note 7 instead of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

According to Lei Jun, the decision to hive off the sub-brand is taken to ensure that Xiaomi gives more attention to the Redmi brand. This move will also separate Mi and Redmi brands from each other as both brands have a unique focus. While the Mi brand is geared towards launching high-end smartphones, the Redmi brand is aimed at bringing “value-for-money” smartphones in the budget and entry-level price segment. This brings the total number of smartphone brands in India to three and includes the newly formed Redmi, Mi, and Poco brands.

Coming back to Redmi Note 7, the base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant starts at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,000). There are two other variants of the Redmi Note 7, with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, and with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. These are priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,000) and CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000) respectively. These will go on sale in China from January 15.

The new Redmi Note 7 can be considered as a huge update from Redmi Note 6 Pro in terms of camera, refreshed design and more. Here are the top five features that make Redmi Note 7 a total value for money phone.

Redmi Note 7: The 48-megapixel camera

The biggest highlight of Redmi Note 7 is its 48-megapixel camera in the dual-rear setup. The other senor is of 5-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture. Not just that it is the first Xiaomi phone to sport a 48-megapixel camera, but it is first Redmi smartphone to boasts of such massive pixel camera sensor at a price of RMB 999, which is roughly Rs 10,000. Xiaomi has included 48-megapixel sensor with Samsung ICOSELL Bright GM1. Additionally, it gets PDAF, HDR, EIS, 1080p video recording, and super night scene mode.

4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4,000mAh battery which is mostly standard in all Xiaomi Redmi phones now, but with Quick Charge 4 support. Xiaomi claims that it will top up the phone from 0 to 100 in 1 hour 43 minutes.

To note here, Xiaomi will only provide a regular 5V/2A charger in the box, but you can purchase a QC 4.0 fast-charging block in for just RMB 10. This will enable 9V/2A charging option.

Waterdrop notch

The Redmi Note 7 is different from Redmi Note 6 Pro in terms of display as well. This new upgrade flaunts the waterdrop style notch and not a regular wide notch. We have seen such displays in Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Honor and other smartphones already.

New glass design and gradient color

The Redmi Note 7 flaunts a glass design instead of metal. The curved back boasts of 2.5D glass and in three gradient color options. Xiaomi’s Redmi lineup has mostly seen single color design of black, gold, rose gold, blue and red, but the new Redmi Note 7 will come in gradient Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colors in China.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Look

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

Under the hood, Redmi Note 7 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It is not exactly a new processor, but something like an upgrade from Qualcomm Snapdragon 636.

USB Type-C

The new Redmi Note 7 will come with USB-C port, which is a good upgrade from Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. The company has been providing Micro-USB port, but not the USB Type-C in Redmi phones.