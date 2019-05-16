comscore
  Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 48MP camera to launch in India on May 20
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S with 48MP camera to launch in India on May 20

Xiaomi has revealed the Redmi Note 7S smartphone launch date for India. It has also been confirmed that the phone will pack 48-megapixel camera just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

  Published: May 16, 2019 11:34 AM IST
After the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi is now bringing one more smartphone in the same lineup, which will be called the Redmi Note 7S. Xiaomi‘s Global VP and Managing Director India, Manu Kumar Jain and the official Redmi India Twitter handle have teased the Redmi Note 7S smartphone launch for India on May 20. It has also been confirmed that the phone will pack 48-megapixel camera just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

In terms of specifications, there isn’t any information available online, but considering last major announcement by Manu Kumar Jain with Qualcomm, it seems that Redmi Note 7S could pack the latest Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G chipsets, which are considerably superior than the Snapdragon 675 SoC seen on Redmi Note 7 Pro. Last month, Jain teased the launch of a new smartphone for Indian market on Twitter with Qualcomm officials asking Xiaomi fans to guess what smartphone that would be.

Up until now, we can expect Xiaomi to bring similar set of design and other internals for the Redmi Note 7S as the already launched Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro mainly differ in terms of performance and camera setup. Both the models feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, and sport a gradient finish on the back. The Redmi Note 7 is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and 32GB or 64GB storage. The Redmi Note 7 Pro gets a faster Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

The Redmi Note 7 comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup featuring 12-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi Note 7 Pro swaps that 12-megapixel camera for a higher resolution 48-megapixel camera, and uses a 5-megapixel camera for depth sensing. Both the devices use a 13-megapixel selfie camera and run MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging.

Both Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro are selling in great numbers for the company. Recently, Xiaomi announced that its Redmi Note 7 Series sales surpassed 2 million units in India. The announcement comes right on the heels of an analysis from Counterpoint Research which showed that Realme 3 managed to beat Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro to become the best-selling smartphone in the online retail segment.

