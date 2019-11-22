comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

News

Xiaomi has denied the claim and has said that the smartphone caught fire because of an "external force".

  • Published: November 22, 2019 1:56 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review 6

Photo: Rehan Hooda

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, one of the most popular smartphones, has caught fire. In an incident, Ishwar Chavhan, a Mumbai-based Redmi user posted pictures of his Redmi Note 7S after it caught fire. However, the Chinese smartphone maker refused to take blame for the explosion. Chavhan blamed the company and said his Redmi caught fire because of a manufacturing defect. However, the company is refusing to take the blame for this incident. It said that the Redmi Note 7S exploded because of customer’s own doing.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, Xiaomi, Xiaomi series, Xiaomi catches fire, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S caught fire, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S review, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S defects, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S customer review, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S features, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications

Photo: Business Today

According to a report by The Times of India, Xiaomi said that the damage to the smartphone was “customer induced.” In a tweet, Chavhan explained that be purchased the Redmi Note 7S online from Flipkart in October. He claims the phone was working fine and it suddenly caught fire. He further notes that the smartphone was neither charging nor was it dropped at any point. Chavhan, in his tweets, speculates that the device caught fire because of a manufacturing defect. He seems to have deleted his Twitter account, which only raises suspicion around this claim.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

After his Redmi Note 7S caught fire, Chavhan contacted authorized Xiaomi store in Thane. The company examined the phone and told Chavhan that there was an issue with the battery. Soon after, he posted on Twitter that manufacturing defect led to explosion and he is not happy with Xiaomi’s after-sales service. However, Xiaomi has refuted his claim and has said that the damage is caused by an “external force”. The incident comes just days after Xiaomi’s “Quality with Mi” announcement.

Here's how Xiaomi India ensures high quality of its products

Also Read

Here's how Xiaomi India ensures high quality of its products

“At Xiaomi, quality of our products is of utmost importance. The trust that Mi Fans have shown in the brand for the past 5 years is a testament to that,” the company said. “We also take pride in having one of the strongest after-sales networks in the country with an aim to solve customer issues seamlessly. In this particular case, after careful examination, it was concluded that the damage was caused due to external force, and thus, classified under ‘customer induced damage.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 22, 2019 1:56 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

9999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 660 SoC
Dual - 48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google will pay you around Rs 7.1 crore if you discover bugs in Pixel smartphones
News
Google will pay you around Rs 7.1 crore if you discover bugs in Pixel smartphones
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

Rainbow 6 Siege gets price drop in India with esports tournament

Gaming

Rainbow 6 Siege gets price drop in India with esports tournament

Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck launched; features and price

News

Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck launched; features and price

Top fitness bands to buy under Rs 3,000

Top Products

Top fitness bands to buy under Rs 3,000

Most Popular

Realme 5s first impressions

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Review

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Review

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Google will pay you around Rs 7.1 crore if you discover bugs in Pixel smartphones

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck launched; features and price

Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery

BHIM app update brings minor design tweaks and more

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect
Top fitness bands to buy under Rs 3,000

Top Products

Top fitness bands to buy under Rs 3,000
Realme 5s first impressions

Review

Realme 5s first impressions
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in China

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage launched in China
Vivo U20 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 to launch in India today

News

Vivo U20 with 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 675 to launch in India today

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 6 पैसा कैशबैक प्लान में किया बदलाव, अब कैशबैक पाने के लिए करना होगा एक मैसेज

फोटोग्राफर के लिए वरदान बना गूगल पिक्सल डिवाइस, बंदूक की गोली से बचाई जान

Google Pixel डिवाइस को हैक करने पर बन जाएंगे 11 करोड़ रुपये के मालिक

Tesla ने इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रक Cybertruck को किया लॉन्च, 6 सीटर इस ट्रक में दी गई है टच स्क्रीन

Vivo U20 रिव्यू: दमदार बैटरी वाला पॉकेट फ्रेंडली पैकेज

News

Google will pay you around Rs 7.1 crore if you discover bugs in Pixel smartphones
News
Google will pay you around Rs 7.1 crore if you discover bugs in Pixel smartphones
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S catches fire, customer claims manufacturing defect
Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck launched; features and price

News

Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck launched; features and price
Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery

News

Vivo U20 launched with Snapdragon 675, triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery
BHIM app update brings minor design tweaks and more

News

BHIM app update brings minor design tweaks and more