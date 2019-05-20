comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected specifications, price, features
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected specifications, price, features

News

Xiaomi has already confirmed through a few teasers that the Redmi Note 7S will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. After Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7S will be the second phone to offer a 48-megapixel rear sensor.

  • Published: May 20, 2019 9:10 AM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-7s-india-launch-date

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India today. The Chinese company will be live streaming the Redmi Note 7S launch via its official website, Mi.com, at 12:00PM. Xiaomi has already confirmed through a few teasers that the handset will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. After Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7S will be the second phone to offer a 48-megapixel rear sensor.

The smartphone is expected to pack a dual camera setup on the rear side, as per a teaser shared by Xiaomi India’s chief Manu Kumar Jain. Rumors hint that the back camera setup will include a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor apart from the 48-megapixel sensor. The teaser also showed the Redmi Note 7S in a Red colour variant. It is also expected to sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose. Additionally, the device’s back panel is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5, as per the teaser.

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Also Read

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked ahead of official launch

To generate hype around the cameras, the Chinese company also recently posted a few camera samples of the Redmi Note 7S, boasting low light photography. Besides, rumors suggest that the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 could be launched as the Redmi Note 7S in India. Do note that both the China variant and the Indian variant sport different camera setup. The Redmi Note 7 (China version) packs two rear cameras, featuring a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

While the rest of specifications of the Redmi Note 7S are still under wraps, it is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The smartphone could offer a large 4,000mAh battery as is the case with Xiaomi phones. On the software front, the latest Redmi handset is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 OS.

The Redmi Note 7S might arrive with a tall 6.3-inch LTPS display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. One will be able to purchase the latest Redmi phone through Flipkart. As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 7S could be positioned between Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. The latter comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999 in the country, while the Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 20, 2019 9:10 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today
Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS

News

Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked

News

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked

Asus Zenfone 6 coming soon to India

News

Asus Zenfone 6 coming soon to India

Realme X Indian variant might have different specifications

News

Realme X Indian variant might have different specifications

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone 6 Hands on and First Impressions

Realme C2 Review

Realme X First Impressions

OnePlus 7 Pro Review

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today

Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked

Google to shut down Jump VR platform in June

Asus Zenfone 6 coming soon to India

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today
Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked

News

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked
Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch on May 27

News

Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone India launch on May 27
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S real-life photo spotted online

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S real-life photo spotted online
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7S to launch soon

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno स्मार्टफोन को कंपनी ने Flipkart पर किया टीज, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खूबियां

19 वर्षीय महिला को पसंद आया पबजी पार्टनर, पति से लेना चाहती है तलाक

Redmi Note 7S आज भारत में दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट लाइव

Realme 3 Pro की Sale आज दोपहर 12 बजे, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Asus का लेटेस्ट फ्लैगशिप Zenfone 6 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, Flipkart पर 'Coming Soon' पेज हुआ लाइव

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today
Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS

News

Top 5 productivity apps on Apple iOS
Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked

News

Redmi K20 features and specifications leaked
Google to shut down Jump VR platform in June

News

Google to shut down Jump VR platform in June
Asus Zenfone 6 coming soon to India

News

Asus Zenfone 6 coming soon to India