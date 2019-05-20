Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected specifications, price, features

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India today. The Chinese company will be live streaming the Redmi Note 7S launch via its official website, Mi.com, at 12:00PM. Xiaomi has already confirmed through a few teasers that the handset will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back. After Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7S will be the second phone to offer a 48-megapixel rear sensor.

The smartphone is expected to pack a dual camera setup on the rear side, as per a teaser shared by Xiaomi India’s chief Manu Kumar Jain. Rumors hint that the back camera setup will include a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor apart from the 48-megapixel sensor. The teaser also showed the Redmi Note 7S in a Red colour variant. It is also expected to sport a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose. Additionally, the device’s back panel is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5, as per the teaser.

To generate hype around the cameras, the Chinese company also recently posted a few camera samples of the Redmi Note 7S, boasting low light photography. Besides, rumors suggest that the China variant of the Redmi Note 7 could be launched as the Redmi Note 7S in India. Do note that both the China variant and the Indian variant sport different camera setup. The Redmi Note 7 (China version) packs two rear cameras, featuring a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

While the rest of specifications of the Redmi Note 7S are still under wraps, it is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. The smartphone could offer a large 4,000mAh battery as is the case with Xiaomi phones. On the software front, the latest Redmi handset is expected to ship with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 OS.

The Redmi Note 7S might arrive with a tall 6.3-inch LTPS display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. One will be able to purchase the latest Redmi phone through Flipkart. As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 7S could be positioned between Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. The latter comes with a starting price of Rs 13,999 in the country, while the Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999.