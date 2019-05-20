Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S launched: India price, specifications, features, availability

Xiaomi has launched a new Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India today. This is the second Redmi device to come with a 48-megapixel rear primary sensor. The Redmi Note 7 Pro, which was launched in the country in February 2019, is the first budget handset from the company to sport a 48-megapixel sensor. Xiaomi is touting the latest Redmi Note 7S’ camera prowess. The Chinese company claims that the handset takes “detailed daylight shots”, a “perfect Portrait shots” with depth-of-field bokeh effects and “amazing low-light shots.”

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S price in India

Notably, the Redmi Note 7S is a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 7 model. The newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 in India. For the price, you will get 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 7S, which is priced at Rs 12,999. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting May 23.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications, features

Xiaomi’s wallet-friendly Redmi Note 7S comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The handset offers a dot notch display design as is the trend in the industry. The front and the back panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Moving ahead, the Redmi Note 7S is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz.

The back camera is the biggest USP of the Redmi Note 7S smartphone. It offers a total of three cameras, of which two are at the back and one on the front. The rear camera setup features a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The phone’s camera app is equipped with features such as PDAF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and AI Portrait mode.

For capturing selfies, there is a 13-megapixel front camera, which also offers support for AI Portrait mode. The Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. It offers a hybrid dual SIM slot, and one can even expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD slot. The smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery, similar to other Xiaomi devices. It also supports type-C and Quick Charge 4.

As for biometrics, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back and an AI-based face unlock feature as well. The latest Redmi handset measures 159.21×75.21×8.1mm and weigh about 186 grams. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Note 7S includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster and more. It also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating.