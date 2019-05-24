comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29 via Mi.com, Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29 via Mi.com, Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications

News

The Redmi Note 7S is priced at Rs 10,999 in India, which is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. One of the biggest USP of the handset is its 48-megapixel rear camera.

  • Published: May 24, 2019 1:38 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S cover image

The next sale of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is scheduled to take place on May 29 at 12:00PM. You can buy the Redmi device through Flipkart or Mi.com, where it will be available in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue color options. To recap, the latest Redmi device is a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 7 device. One of the biggest USP of the handset is its 48-megapixel rear camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S offers, price in India

The Redmi Note 7S recently made its debut in India. It is priced at Rs 10,999 in the country, which is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, which can be purchased for Rs 12,999. As mentioned above, it will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com. As for the offers, buyers can get Rs 500 discount on the Redmi Note 7S using HDFC Bank cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S First Impressions: Affordable 48-megapixel camera phone

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S First Impressions: Affordable 48-megapixel camera phone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications

The Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution, dot notch design and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. The device features a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor on the back. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was the first smartphone from the Chinese company to sport a 48-megapixel camera. It is also equipped with features like PDAF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), and AI Portrait mode.

For capturing selfies, the handset comes with a 13-megapixel front camera, which also supports AI Portrait mode. Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 7S smartphone in two variants, including 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The device offers a hybrid dual SIM slot, and you can expand the internal storage via a dedicated microSD slot.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7S also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating. As for biometrics, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back as well as face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7S has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster and more. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is kept alive by a large 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support.

  • Published Date: May 24, 2019 1:38 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

News

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

News

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

Google acknowledges G Suite security lapse

News

Google acknowledges G Suite security lapse

Most Popular

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

LG 27GK750F-B Gaming Monitor Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch

News

Redmi K20 features leaked ahead of official launch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 8PM: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 8PM: Check offers
Xiaomi Mi Polarized Sunglasses now available

News

Xiaomi Mi Polarized Sunglasses now available
Xiaomi confirms it will optimize ads on MIUI

News

Xiaomi confirms it will optimize ads on MIUI

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Digital TV ने लॉन्च किए 6 नए SD और HD चैनल्स वाले लॉग टर्म प्लान

Call of Duty Mobile: ऐसे मिलेगा इस PUBG जैसे मोबाइल गेम का एक्सेस, यूं करें Pre-Register

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 और Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन का एक्सपीरियंस 3 जून के बाद होगा और बेहतर

बटन-लेस स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है Google का अपकमिंग Pixel 4

Samsung Galaxy A70s में होगा 64 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा, जानें फीचर्स

News

WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020
News
WhatsApp to get in-app ads in 2020
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29: Price, offers
Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed

News

Nokia Phones Fan Festival: Last day offers detailed
Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India

News

Google Duo gets Group video calling, Data saving mode in India
Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie

News

Samsung Galaxy M series to get Android 9 Pie