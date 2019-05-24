Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale on May 29 via Mi.com, Flipkart: Price, offers, specifications

The next sale of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S is scheduled to take place on May 29 at 12:00PM. You can buy the Redmi device through Flipkart or Mi.com, where it will be available in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue color options. To recap, the latest Redmi device is a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 7 device. One of the biggest USP of the handset is its 48-megapixel rear camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S offers, price in India

The Redmi Note 7S recently made its debut in India. It is priced at Rs 10,999 in the country, which is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. There is also a 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S, which can be purchased for Rs 12,999. As mentioned above, it will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com. As for the offers, buyers can get Rs 500 discount on the Redmi Note 7S using HDFC Bank cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications

The Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution, dot notch design and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. The device features a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor on the back. To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was the first smartphone from the Chinese company to sport a 48-megapixel camera. It is also equipped with features like PDAF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), and AI Portrait mode.

For capturing selfies, the handset comes with a 13-megapixel front camera, which also supports AI Portrait mode. Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 7S smartphone in two variants, including 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. The device offers a hybrid dual SIM slot, and you can expand the internal storage via a dedicated microSD slot.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7S also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating. As for biometrics, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back as well as face unlock feature. On the connectivity front, Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7S has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Type-C port, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, IR blaster and more. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is kept alive by a large 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support.