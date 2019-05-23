comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S next sale today at 8PM: Offers, price, availability, specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S can be purchased for Rs 10,999 in India. The Redmi device is built around an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and offers a 48-megapixel rear camera.

  Published: May 23, 2019 5:46 PM IST
Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7S device went on sale for the first time today at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. The next sale of the Redmi Note 7S is at 8:00PM today. If you are still planning to buy the device, then you can buy the device in a few hours. To recap, the latest Redmi device is a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 7 device. One of the biggest highlights of the handset is its 48-megapixel primary rear camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S offers, price in India

The recently launched Redmi Note 7S can be purchased for Rs 10,999 in India. Xiaomi is offering 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant for the same price in the country. The 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,999. It is available in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com. As for the offers, customers can get Rs 500 discount on the Redmi Note 7S using HDFC Bank cards.

Redmi Note 7S to replace Redmi Note 7 in India, Xiaomi confirms

Redmi Note 7S to replace Redmi Note 7 in India, Xiaomi confirms

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S features, specifications

Xiaomi’s wallet-friendly Redmi Note 7S comes with a tall 6.3-inch display with full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The handset offers a dot notch display design as is the trend in the industry. The front and the back panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The budget device is built around an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. The Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

The Redmi device offers a hybrid dual SIM slot, and one can even expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD slot. As mentioned above, the back camera is the biggest USP of the Redmi Note 7S smartphone. The rear setup features a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. It is also equipped with features like PDAF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and AI Portrait mode.

There is a 13-megapixel front camera, which also offers support for AI Portrait mode. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with type-C and Quick Charge 4 support. It also offers P2i splash-resistant coating. As for biometrics, there is a fingerprint sensor on the rear side and an AI-based face unlock feature as well. Connectivity options are 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster and more. Besides, the Redmi Note 7 Pro was the first smartphone from Xiaomi to offer a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor.

  Published Date: May 23, 2019 5:46 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Week Sale: 20,000 रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं हुवावे के स्मार्टफोन

Google ने मोबाइल यूजर्स के लिए Search Engine में किए सुधार

ZTE Blade A5 2019 सात हजार रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, 13-Megapixel का है Camera

भारत में Flipkart के जरिए बेचा जाएगा गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन Black Shark 2

Oppo K3 स्मार्टफोन पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

