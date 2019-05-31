comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S now available on open sale in India: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi's latest Redmi Note 7S smartphone is now available on open sale on Flipkart and mi.com from Friday, May 31. The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts from Rs 10,999 in India for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. One can also buy the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 7S, which will cost Rs 12,999.

You don’t need to wait for a flash sale to buy Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India. The smartphone will now be available on open sale on Flipkart and mi.com from Friday, May 31. Xiaomi recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 7S will replace the Redmi Note 7 in India, which will be phased out soon. To recall, the Redmi Note 7S is Xiaomi’s rebranded Redmi Note 7 variant from China. It comes with Samsung’s 48-megapixel camera sensor instead of Sony’s, which is used in Redmi Note 7 Pro. Also, the processor is Snapdragon 660 instead of Snapdragon 675.

After Redmi Note 7 Pro, the latest Redmi Note 7S is company’s second smartphone in India to offer a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor in a dual-setup. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S comes in three color options of Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue. Consumers can buy the device anytime from Flipkart and mi.com, as well as through offline Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S price in India

The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts from Rs 10,999 in India for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. One can also buy the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 7S, which will cost Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications, features

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The handset offers a waterdrop-style notched display design, which Xiaomi calls Dot-Notch design. The front and the back panel is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7S is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz.

The device comes with P2i splash-resistant coating. The latest Redmi device packs a dual camera system on the rear, which comprises of a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. It is also equipped with features like PDAF, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and AI Portrait mode. For capturing selfies, there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera sensor, which supports AI Portrait mode.

The Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. The internal storage can be expanded via a microSD card slot. The handset is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery and supports USB Type-C with Quick Charge 4.0. As for biometrics, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back and an AI-based face unlock feature as well. Connectivity wise, the Redmi Note 7S has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster and more.

