Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S real-life photo spotted ahead of May 20 India launch

It is no secret that Xiaomi is planning to launch a new smartphone in India on May 20. If the teasers are anything to go by, this new device will be called the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S. Ahead of the launch next week, a real-life image of the upcoming Redmi Note 7S has been spotted online.

The image of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S was revealed by none other than Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain. In a tweet posted online, Jain is seen holding the upcoming phone along with the caption, “The feeling when you get your hands on #RedmiNote7S.” He further writes, “I generally don’t dress up like this, but posing with this amazing #48MP camera phone is special. How do you like this steaming hot Red coloured Gorilla Glass 5 back? Launch on Monday! #Xiaomi #48MPForEveryone”

The feeling when you get your hands on #RedmiNote7S. 😀 I generally don't dress up like this, but posing with this amazing #48MP camera phone is special. 😇 How do you like this steaming hot Red coloured Gorilla Glass 5 back? 🔥 Launch on Monday!#Xiaomi ❤️ #48MPForEveryone pic.twitter.com/BsHlwEJahM — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 17, 2019

From what we can see, the Redmi Note 7S doesn’t look a whole lot different from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. It is however seen sporting a new red color paint job. Also seen is a dual-camera setup placed at the top-left corner, which will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. There is also a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back, and the back panel is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S launch date, leaked features, specifications

As mentioned, Xiaomi will be taking the wraps off the Redmi Note 7S in India on May 20 (Monday). The launch date was revealed via a teaser on Twitter, and it was also revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be available for buying via Flipkart. The highlight of the smartphone is no doubt the camera setup placed at the back. The dual-camera setup will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. To generate hype around the cameras, Xiaomi recently shared a few camera samples shot in different lighting conditions, including low light.

Though much of the details about the Redmi Note 7S are still under wraps, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset. It will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. On the software front, it is expected to run Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 OS.