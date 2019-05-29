Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, availability, specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S device will go on sale in India again today at 12:00PM. One of the biggest highlights of the handset is its 48-megapixel rear primary sensor. The smartphone comes in three color options, including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue. Customers can buy the device today at the same time via Flipkart, Mi.com or Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S price in India

To recall, the Redmi Note 7S was launched last week in the country, and is a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 7 model. The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts from Rs 10,999 in India. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will be available for the price. One can also buy the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 7S, which will cost Rs 12,999. As for the offers, buyers can get Rs 500 discount on the Redmi Note 7S with HDFC Bank cards.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications, features

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The handset offers a waterdrop-style notched display design, which Xiaomi calls dot notch design. The front and the back panel is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7S is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz.

The device comes with P2i splash-resistant coating. The latest Redmi device packs a dual camera system on the rear, which comprises of a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. It is also equipped with features like PDAF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and AI Portrait mode. For capturing selfies, there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera sensor, which supports AI Portrait mode.

The Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. You can even expand the internal storage via a microSD card slot. The smartphone is kept alive by a large 4,000mAh battery, similar to other Xiaomi devices. It also supports type-C and Quick Charge 4. As for biometrics, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back and an AI-based face unlock feature as well. Connectivity wise, the Redmi Note 7S has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster and more.