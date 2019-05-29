comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, availability, specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, availability, specifications

News

The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts from Rs 10,999 in India. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will be available for the price. Customers can buy the device via Flipkart, Mi.com or Mi Home stores.

  • Published: May 29, 2019 9:10 AM IST
redmi note 7s review 1

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S device will go on sale in India again today at 12:00PM. One of the biggest highlights of the handset is its 48-megapixel rear primary sensor. The smartphone comes in three color options, including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue. Customers can buy the device today at the same time via Flipkart, Mi.com or Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S price in India

To recall, the Redmi Note 7S was launched last week in the country, and is a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 7 model. The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts from Rs 10,999 in India. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant will be available for the price. One can also buy the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 7S, which will cost Rs 12,999. As for the offers, buyers can get Rs 500 discount on the Redmi Note 7S with HDFC Bank cards.

Smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above to buy in May 2019: Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Vivo Y15 and more

Also Read

Smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above to buy in May 2019: Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Vivo Y15 and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications, features

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The handset offers a waterdrop-style notched display design, which Xiaomi calls dot notch design. The front and the back panel is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7S is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The device comes with P2i splash-resistant coating. The latest Redmi device packs a dual camera system on the rear, which comprises of a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. It is also equipped with features like PDAF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and AI Portrait mode. For capturing selfies, there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera sensor, which supports AI Portrait mode.

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India in May 2019

The Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. You can even expand the internal storage via a microSD card slot. The smartphone is kept alive by a large 4,000mAh battery, similar to other Xiaomi devices. It also supports type-C and Quick Charge 4. As for biometrics, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back and an AI-based face unlock feature as well. Connectivity wise, the Redmi Note 7S has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 29, 2019 9:10 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Amazon Echo Show Review
Review
Amazon Echo Show Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone

News

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone

Amazon Honor Days sale: A look at deals and discounts

Deals

Amazon Honor Days sale: A look at deals and discounts

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Show Review

Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM watch review

Black Shark 2 First Impressions

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone

4 things that will damage Huawei if no US respite

Teenager hacks Apple systems to get job, pleads guilty

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM
Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared

News

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared
RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China

News

RedmiBook 14 Notebook launched in China
Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above

News

Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above
Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched in India

News

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Qualcomm और Lenovo जल्द लॉन्च करेंगे पहला 5G इनेबल्ड लैपटॉप

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S और Redmi Note 7 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे होंगे फ्लैश सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy M40 ट्रिपल लेंस रियर कैमरा के साथ 11 जून को होंगे लॉन्च

Redmi ने लॉन्च किया RedmiBook 14 लैपटॉप

भारत में iPhone की कीमत दुनिया में चौथे स्थान पर : रिपोर्ट

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11
TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone

News

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone
4 things that will damage Huawei if no US respite

News

4 things that will damage Huawei if no US respite
Teenager hacks Apple systems to get job, pleads guilty

News

Teenager hacks Apple systems to get job, pleads guilty