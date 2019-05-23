comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM via Mi.com, Flipkart: Offers, price, specifications
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM via Mi.com, Flipkart: Offers, price, specifications

News

Xiaomi's budget Redmi Note 7S smartphone is priced in India at Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM/32GB storage model. Interested buyers can get the latest Redmi Note 7S device via Flipkart, Mi.com.

  • Published: May 23, 2019 11:41 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S cover image

Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India. The device is now all set to go on sale first time today at 12:00PM. Interested buyers can get the latest Redmi Note 7S device via Flipkart, Mi.com. The Redmi device is also available for purchase via Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores. To recap, the Redmi Note 7S is a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 7 variant. After Redmi Note 7 Pro, the latest Redmi phone is the second smartphone in India to offer a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. Additionally, the Chinese company recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 will soon be phased out in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S offers, price in India

Xiaomi’s budget Redmi Note 7S smartphone is priced in India at Rs 10,999. For the price, Xiaomi is selling 3GB RAM/32GB storage model. The price of the Redmi Note 7S goes up to Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. You can purchase the Redmi Note 7S in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications, features

Xiaomi’s wallet-friendly Redmi Note 7S features a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The handset offers a dot notch display design as is the trend in the industry. It houses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. The back camera is the biggest USP of the Redmi Note 7S smartphone. The setup includes a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The camera app is equipped with features such as PDAF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and AI Portrait mode.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

There is also a 13-megapixel front camera, which supports for AI Portrait mode. The Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration.  It also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating. The Redmi Note 7S is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for type-C and Quick Charge 4. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an AI-based face unlock feature. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 23, 2019 11:41 AM IST

Editor's Pick

How to download and install Windows 10 May 2019 Update
How To
How to download and install Windows 10 May 2019 Update
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers

Nokia 6.1 Plus, 5.1 Plus get up to Rs 2,200 discount

Deals

Nokia 6.1 Plus, 5.1 Plus get up to Rs 2,200 discount

PUBG Mobile revenues have doubled in the last quarter outside China

Gaming

PUBG Mobile revenues have doubled in the last quarter outside China

Call of Duty Mobile: How to get it on your Android smartphone

Gaming

Call of Duty Mobile: How to get it on your Android smartphone

Most Popular

Infinix S4 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 3.2 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers

2019 Lok Sabha election results: Google showing Indian elections across search, Assistant and YouTube

Redmi K20 official photo surfaces online

Apple sends out WWDC 2019 Keynote invites to media

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers
Redmi K20 official photo surfaces online

News

Redmi K20 official photo surfaces online
Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched

News

Noble Skiodo 32-inch HD ready Smart TV launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale in India today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro sale in India today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Oppo K3 की मुख्य स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत, आज होगा लॉन्च

Election Result 2019: अपने स्मार्टफोन पर Youtube, Zee5, Hotstar, Jio Tv, Sony Liv और Voot पर देखें लाइव

Infinix Smart 3 Plus आज दोपहर 12 बजे फिर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानेें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Xiaomi का 48 megapixel वाला Redmi Note 7S आज पहली बार बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Lenovo ने 12 हजार रुपये में लॉन्च किया Lenovo Z6 Lite स्मार्टफोन

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color
News
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ to reportedly launch in a hot new red color
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM: Check offers
2019 Lok Sabha election results: Google showing Indian elections across search, Assistant and YouTube

News

2019 Lok Sabha election results: Google showing Indian elections across search, Assistant and YouTube
Redmi K20 official photo surfaces online

News

Redmi K20 official photo surfaces online
Apple sends out WWDC 2019 Keynote invites to media

News

Apple sends out WWDC 2019 Keynote invites to media