Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM via Mi.com, Flipkart: Offers, price, specifications

Xiaomi recently launched its Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India. The device is now all set to go on sale first time today at 12:00PM. Interested buyers can get the latest Redmi Note 7S device via Flipkart, Mi.com. The Redmi device is also available for purchase via Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores. To recap, the Redmi Note 7S is a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 7 variant. After Redmi Note 7 Pro, the latest Redmi phone is the second smartphone in India to offer a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. Additionally, the Chinese company recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 will soon be phased out in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S offers, price in India

Xiaomi’s budget Redmi Note 7S smartphone is priced in India at Rs 10,999. For the price, Xiaomi is selling 3GB RAM/32GB storage model. The price of the Redmi Note 7S goes up to Rs 12,999, which is for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. You can purchase the Redmi Note 7S in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications, features

Xiaomi’s wallet-friendly Redmi Note 7S features a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. The handset offers a dot notch display design as is the trend in the industry. It houses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. The back camera is the biggest USP of the Redmi Note 7S smartphone. The setup includes a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. The camera app is equipped with features such as PDAF, Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and AI Portrait mode.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

There is also a 13-megapixel front camera, which supports for AI Portrait mode. The Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. It also comes with P2i splash-resistant coating. The Redmi Note 7S is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for type-C and Quick Charge 4. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and an AI-based face unlock feature. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster and more.