Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S teaser confirms it will be available on Flipkart

Xiaomi is set to launch a new smartphone in the Redmi Note series in India next week. Manu Jain, Managing Director of Xiaomi India, confirmed on Twitter yesterday that the company will launch Redmi Note 7S as a new “Super Redmi Note” with 48-megapixel camera on May 20. Now, the Walmart-owned Indian e-retailer Flipkart has confirmed that the smartphone will be available on the platform. The Redmi Note series has traditionally been offered online via Flipkart and the Redmi Note 7S won’t be any different.

The Redmi Note 7S, as can be seen from the teasers, appears to be a camera-centric smartphone. The company is highlighting the 48-megapixel camera, that is also seen on the Redmi Note 7 Pro, in the country. It is not immediately clear how this device will different from Redmi Note 7 Pro but Xiaomi is promising “exceptional detail with every click.” There is also a “Notify Me” page being created for the device ahead of its launch next week. In a nutshell, it seems like Xiaomi is merging the Redmi Note series with its global campaign offering 48-megapixel camera for everyone.

The photos posted by the company on Mi Forum definitely look impressive with good color reproduction and details in daylight, however, there does seem to be some kind of an imbalance with dynamic range. The portrait pictures shared by the company also seem to be tuned out for more clarity in bokeh while the low-light scenario seems to compete with the likes of flagship smartphones. It is important to note that these images are not completely representative of Redmi Note 7S’ camera and the results may vary significantly in real life conditions.

Xiaomi, which entered Indian smartphone market in 2014, has become the leading smartphone brand on the back of demand for its Redmi Note series. The company sold nearly 10 million units of the Redmi Note 4 alone, which was launched in early 2017. This week, Xiaomi also announced that the Redmi Note 7 Series has surpassed 2 million sales since its launch in March. The company is not offering breakdown numbers for Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro sales but the devices are off to a great start.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

While Xiaomi seemed unstoppable in India for large part of 2017 and early 2018, it is now facing threat from Realme and Samsung. Realme is already the fastest growing smartphone brand in India and its Realme 3 managed to beat Redmi Note 7 Series to become best-selling device in the online market, according to Counterpoint Research. Samsung, on the other hand, is seeing interest in new Galaxy M and Galaxy A lineup. With the launch of Redmi Note 7S, Xiaomi will expand the Redmi Note series by offering multiple products and keeping its rivals at check.