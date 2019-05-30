comscore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S to go on sale tonight: Price in India, specifications, features

The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts from Rs 10,999 in India for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. One can also buy the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 7S, which will cost Rs 12,999.

  • Published: May 30, 2019 12:10 PM IST
redmi note 7s review 2

Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7S with 48-megapixel primary camera will be up for sale again tonight at 12:00AM. The smartphone uses Samsung’s 48-megapixel camera sensor instead of Sony’s used in Redmi Note 7 Pro. Also, the processor is Snapdragon 660 instead of Snapdragon 675. It comes in three color options, including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue. Customers can buy the device tonight (midnight) at 12:00AM via Flipkart and mi.com. The phone is also available through offline Mi Home stores.

To recall, the Redmi Note 7S is Xiaomi’s rebranded Redmi Note 7 variant from China. After Redmi Note 7 Pro, the latest Note 7S is company’s second smartphone in India to offer a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor in dual-setup. Xiaomi recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 7S will replace the Redmi Note 7 in India, which will be phased out soon.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S price in India

The Redmi Note 7S price in India starts from Rs 10,999 in India for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. One can also buy the 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 7S, which will cost Rs 12,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications, features

As for the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. The handset offers a waterdrop-style notched display design, which Xiaomi calls dot notch design. The front and the back panel is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7S is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz.

The device comes with P2i splash-resistant coating. The latest Redmi device packs a dual-camera system on the rear, which comprises of a 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. It is also equipped with features like PDAF, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and AI Portrait mode. For capturing selfies, there is a 13-megapixel front-facing camera sensor, which supports AI Portrait mode.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro First Look

The Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and 4GB RAM/64GB storage configuration. You can even expand the internal storage via a microSD card slot. The smartphone is kept alive by a large 4,000mAh battery, similar to other Xiaomi devices. It also supports type-C and Quick Charge 4. As for biometrics, there is a fingerprint sensor at the back and an AI-based face unlock feature as well. Connectivity wise, the Redmi Note 7S has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, IR blaster and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 30, 2019 12:10 PM IST

