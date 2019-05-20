Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Price in India, Specifications, Features compared

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 7S in India, the third device in the Redmi Note 7 series. Ahead of today’s launch, Xiaomi had confirmed that it has sold over 2 million units of Redmi Note 7 Series in the country and the new device is expected to further strengthen the series. With the launch of Redmi Note 7S, Xiaomi is once again sending a clear message to its rivals that the company has a better understanding of the price sensitive Indian smartphone market than any of its rivals. The Redmi Note 7S starts at Rs 10,999 and will compete against a wide-range of devices in this segment. Here is how it compares with Realme 3 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro, which are two devices at two distinct price points.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Pricing

The most critical element for the success of any smartphone in India is pricing and Xiaomi knows it pretty well. With the Redmi Note 7S, the Chinese smartphone maker is not giving any reason to complain. The Redmi Note 7S is available in two storage variants and is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM variant. However, it rivals have also learned their lesson and have gotten aggressive with pricing.

Realme 3 Pro, which is among the most powerful and premium device in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment, starts at Rs 13,999. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM variant with 64GB storage retails for Rs 15,999 and the 128GB storage model is available for Rs 16,999. On the higher end of the spectrum, there is Vivo V15 Pro, which comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and is priced at Rs 26,990 and Rs 29,990. The V15 Pro, though costs thrice as much as the Redmi Note 7S, offers value with its complete package.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Design and Display

The Redmi Note 7S is not much different from Redmi Note 7 or Redmi Note 7 Pro in terms of design. It features a metal casing with glass back similar to Redmi Note 7 Pro and comes in black, red and blue finish. The front of the device is home to large 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and sports a waterdrop notch. There is a small chin at the bottom, which restricts it from being a true bezel-less smartphone. The back of the device features dual rear camera setup placed at the top left corner and it is followed by LED flash. There is rear fingerprint sensor and Redmi by Xiaomi branding.

The device also features angular curves at the edges for an ergonomic feel and fit in hands. The Redmi Note 7 Pro brought dawn for a new design era in the Redmi Note Series and with Redmi Note 7S, the company is expanding on that design paradigm. The Realme 3 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro are no slouch either in the design department. Vivo V15 Pro holds the upper hand among all three devices with its in-display fingerprint sensor and pop-up selfie camera allowing for a full-screen experience. The Vivo V15 Pro sports a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and stretches all the way to the edges of the device. It comes in red and blue gradient finish and has a triple rear camera setup.

Realme 3 Pro also features gradient design and comes in three different finish – carbon grey, lightning purple and nitro blue. The gradient finish not only changes its hue but also emits a texture across the surface. The Realme branding in lowercase letters is on the bottom left while the dual rear camera setup is on the top left. At the front, there is a 6.3-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a dewdrop notch and it is identical to Redmi Note 7S in this area.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Cameras

In terms of cameras, both Redmi Note 7S and Realme 3 Pro feature a total of three cameras while the Vivo V15 Pro features four cameras. On the back of Redmi Note 7S, there is a main 48-megapixel camera with Sony IMX586 sensor and supports 4-in-1 Super Pixel to capture greater detail even in low-light scenario. The camera is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, which aids in portrait photography. The Redmi Note 7S is now the cheapest smartphone with a 48-megapixel main camera, which has become popular among smartphone makers.

The Realme 3 Pro, on the other hand, has a 16-megapixel camera with 5-megapixel depth sensor. It is not clear how the images compare between the two devices but the 48-megapixel sensor on the Redmi Note 7S should come out on top for its detail and ability to capture higher resolution images. The Vivo V15 Pro takes the imaging game to a whole new level with its triple rear camera setup comprising of a 48-megapixel main shooter paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. This is among the most versatile camera setup on any smartphone under Rs 30,000 price segment and in our review, we found the results to be good.

For selfies, the Redmi Note 7S relies on a 13-megapixel sensor with beautification and AI modes to enhance the result. The Realme 3 Pro has a 25-megapixel selfie camera from the Realme U1, which was lauded for its clear and detailed pictures. The Vivo V15 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which pops out from an enclosure and captures detailed selfies with decent background separation using software.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 7S is trying to get ahead of Realme 3 Pro with its 48-megapixel camera on the back but they also compete aggressively in terms of overall hardware. The Redmi Note 7S relies on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The Realme 3 Pro uses a faster Snapdragon 710 mobile chipset with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The Vivo V15 Pro comes equipped with newer Snapdragon 675 mobile platform and can be purchased with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB standard storage. All the three devices also support expandable storage.

The Redmi Note 7S backs a 4,000mAh battery and runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The Realme 3 Pro is equipped with a 4,045mAh battery and runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. The Vivo V15 Pro runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie and is supported by a 3,700mAh battery. All the three models support 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS and are promised to get regular security updates.