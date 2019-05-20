Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: What’s different

Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone in India, the Redmi Note 7s. The smartphone is placed between the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones that were launched in India a few months ago. The highlight of the Redmi Note 7s is the 48-megapixel rear camera, just like the one on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Here’s a look at the differences in both Xiaomi smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 7s being an affordable variant, it is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM, and Rs 12,999 for the top model with 4GB RAM. It will go on sale starting May 23 at 12:00PM via Flipkart and Mi.com. It will be available in Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red and Onyx Black color variants.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, is also available via Flipkart and Mi.com. It is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM model. You can buy the smartphone in Nebula Red, Space Black and Neptune Blue color variants.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s 11nm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The new Redmi Note 7s, on the other hand, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC made on 14nm process. It is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. Besides these key differences, rest of the specifications remain the same on both smartphones.

You get a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch on both phones. And while other competitor smartphones come with plastic back, the Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro come with glass back, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Both devices are armed with a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. For authentication, there is support for fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock. Both smartphones also come with dual SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot, and P2i coating for splash resistance.

Now, with photography being a highlight of both the Redmi Note 7s and Redmi Note 7 Pro, you get dual camera setup at the back – primary 48-megapixel sensor paired with 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Up front, you get a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI portrait mode feature.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7s vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Comparison Table