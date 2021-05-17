Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 launch inches closer as it appears on SIG site

Xiaomi recently added the Redmi Note 10S as another member of its current Redmi Note 10 lineup. It seems that the company aims to refresh the two-year-old Redmi Note 8 phone and launch it as the Redmi Note 8 (2021). Also Read - Xiaomi phones with Leica cameras? It is a possibility, hints latest leak

The smartphone recently appeared on FCC and EEC certification websites, following which it has now been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG site, suggesting that the launch is soon to take place. Read on to know more about this.

Redmi Note 8 (2021) to launch soon

It is suggested that the upcoming Xiaomi device, with the model number "M1908C3JGG," has received the Bluetooth SIG certification. The same model number was spotted on the FCC and EEC sites. This gives us an inkling that Xiaomi is indeed working on refreshed Redmi Note 9 version, which is expected to launch soon.

The SIG listing suggests that the device will run MIUI 12+, which could be MIUI 12.5. This is most likely to be based on Android 11. The device is expected to come with support for Bluetooth version 5.2.

The previous listing hints at the inclusion of a MediaTek Helio G85 chip and a 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. This seems rather odd as Xiaomi opting for a small battery with not-so-fast fast charging might prove disappointing for the Mi fans. Especially when the competition is going for much faster-charging capabilities.

While we lack more details, it is further suggested that the Redmi Note 8 (2021) could come with 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, much like the 2019 Redmi Note 8 and come in two RAM/Storage variants: 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB.

Is it a good option?

Launching another variant of the Redmi Note 8 appears like a good idea for the sake of nostalgia. However, we are not too sure if the device can be competitive enough, given its expected specs. Plus, Xiaomi is now in a zone where it is making the budget segment way too competitive and trying to set benchmarks for its rivals.

That said, as the Redmi Note 8 (2021) edition hasn’t been confirmed by the company, we need to take the aforementioned with a grain of salt and wait for the company to reveal something concrete.

We will keep you posted on this, hence, stay tuned.