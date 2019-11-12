Xiaomi’s latest Redmi 8 and Redmi Note 8 series are reportedly available for purchase through offline retail stores in India. As per MSP, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8, and the Redmi 8A have been listed by several offline stores for sale in India, although specific information about the region is not available. That said, the company hasn’t officially made any statement on the offline availability so far, except Mi Home stores.

The Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A have been exclusively available from Flipkart and mi.com so far. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro can be purchased from Amazon India and mi.com.

Xiaomi is continuing with flash sale module for the Redmi Note 8, and you can purchase it today at 12:00 PM on Amazon. To recall, Xiaomi launched this phone in the month of August. The budget smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery. One of the key highlights of the device is the Snapdragon 665 chipset.

As for the price, the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs Rs 9,999 in India. During the sale, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration of the Redmi Note 8 will be available for Rs 12,999.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device ships with MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. This Redmi phone will get the MIUI 11 update between November 13 and November 29. The company will be selling this phone in three colors, including Space Black, Moonlight White, and Neptune Blue. Xiaomi is offering this phone in 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB storage option.

There is also a dedicated microSD card slot using which you can expand the internal storage up to 256GB. The Redmi Note 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. The device also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing.