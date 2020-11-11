Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 12 stable update based on Android 10 for Redmi Note 8 smartphone users in India. While the official communication is still awaited, some Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 users have taken to Twitter to share screenshots of OTA update. Also Read - Xiaomi introduces new camera technology with huge image enhancements

It can be seen that the Android 10-based MIUI 12 stable update is rolling out with build number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QCOINXM. As per the screenshots, the update weighs heavy at 2GB. Xiaomi recommends it to be downloaded with a good Wi-Fi connection and sufficiently charged battery. Once users upgrade to MIUI 12, there will not be any option too downgrade.

In terms of changelog, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with MIUI 12 will see a host of new features including redesigned interface, new animations and more. The OTA also includes October 2020 Android security patch. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is the same chipset previously seen on Mi A3. The smartphone was launched with MIUI 10 based on Android Pie.

The company has failed to release the latest Android version to most of its devices on time. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB. It comes with a quad rear camera setup and a single 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone supports USB Type-C port for charging.