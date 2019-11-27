Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launched in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is now available in a new color variant in India. After teasing the device, Xiaomi has launched the Cosmic Purple variant of Redmi Note 8 in the country. The new variant is the fourth color option available for the smartphone. With the new launch, the Redmi Note 8 will be available in four colors: Cosmic Purple, Neptune Blue, Moonlight White and Space Black. Xiaomi claims to have sold over 1 million units of Redmi Note 8 series in India since launch last month. The new color variant should help boost sales of the device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple: Sale Date and Price

The price and specifications of the Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple is same as the existing variants. The only difference is in the color. In a tweet, Xiaomi confirmed that the Cosmic Purple variant of Redmi Note 8 will go on sale during Black Friday sale. Xiaomi’s Black Friday sale is being held from November 29 to December 2. The new color variant will be available for purchase at 12:00PM IST on November 29. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs 12,999.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple: Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display offering a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is the same chipset previously seen on Mi A3. The smartphone runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB.

The Redmi Note 8 comes with a quad rear camera setup and a single 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.