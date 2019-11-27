comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant teased to launch in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant teased to launch in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was initially launched in the home country as well as in India in three color options - Neptune Blue, Moonlight White and Space Black. Now the company is adding the fourth color option of Cosmic Purple in India.

Xiaomi has finally teased Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple variant launch for India via Twitter. The company had originally announced it during the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro launch last month in India. The same variant with a different Nebula Purple naming has also been introduced in China.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was initially launched in the home country as well as in India in three color options – Neptune Blue, Moonlight White and Space Black. Now the company is adding the fourth color option of Cosmic Purple in India. The Redmi India Twitter account suggests that the new Redmi Note 8 Cosmic Purple color option will be available in ‘Black Friday Sale’, but there is no exact date or time.

Redmi Note 8 price in India, features, specifications

The Redmi Note 8 launched in India last month, and since then, it has been available via Amazon India and Xiaomi‘s mi.com through flash sales. There are two variants available in India. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 9,999. The top variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 12,999. Buyers can choose from halo white, gamma green, and shadow black color options.

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro shipments cross 1 million units in just a month, Xiaomi claims

Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro shipments cross 1 million units in just a month, Xiaomi claims

As far as specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 8 features a 6.2-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The internal memory of the device is also expandable using a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13-megapixel sensor up front.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, there’s a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10.

