Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update with November security patch: Here is a look at key changes

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is getting MIUI 11 update with a design optimized for full screen experience. The update also brings November security patch and other system level changes.

  • Published: December 3, 2019 8:51 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is getting MIUI 11 update in India. The Chinese smartphone maker had announced release of MIUI 11 stable update for Redmi Note 8 as part of Phase 3 release. It was scheduled to arrive between November 13 and November 29 and has now being released officially. The update brings a comprehensive redesign optimized for smartphone with full screen display design. With the release of MIUI 11 for Redmi Note 8, the Redmi Note 8 Pro becomes one last device still running MIUI 10.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 11 update

The MIUI 11 update being released for Redmi Note 8 by Xiaomi is still based on Android Pie. The company is expected to upgrade these devices to Android 10 as part of MIUI 11.1 release early next year. The new release updates Redmi Note 8 to MIUI v11.0.1.0.PCOINXM and it is a 664MB download. As mentioned before, the update brings visual overhaul by removing clutter and improving touch controls. The update also focuses on refined use of colors for a minimal appearance.

With MIUI v11.0.1.0.PCOINXM, the Redmi Note 8 users also get sounds of nature, which are the new alarm ringtones. The notification sounds keep changing dynamically like nature does, according to the changelog. Xiaomi users can also preview documents without opening them and the update brings security patch for the month of November. With this update, Xiaomi has also added new options for hiding the notch and system level improvements include a much easier way to edit and share screenshots.

Xiaomi is also bringing Android 10’s smart reply to messages feature with MIUI 11 update. There is also enhancement to tasks where you can now easily manage and edit your tasks in the Notes apps. The update also changes to app vault which improves the ‘Stocks’ card and game speed booster offers continuous swiping to open additional menu. There are also fixes and enhancements being added to lockscreen, status bar and notification shade. The MIUI 11 update for Redmi Note 8 seems to have been released in a staged manner. To update manually, go to Settings > About phone > System update > Check for updates.

  • Published Date: December 3, 2019 8:51 AM IST

