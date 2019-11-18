Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 'Nebula Purple' color variant launched in Chiina

Xiaomi has launched a new ‘Nebula Purple’ color variant of the Redmi Note 8 in China. The smartphone was initially launched in the home country in three color options – Neptune Blue, Moonlight White and Space Black colors. After the recent addition, the Redmi Note 8 will be available in four color options in China.

The same variant with a different ‘Cosmic Purple’ naming has also been introduced in India, but it is yet to go on sale. Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro last month in India, and these are available through flash sales for now. Here are all the details.

Redmi Note 8: Price in India, features, specifications

The Redmi Note 8 launched in India last month, and since then, it has been available via Amazon India and Xiaomi‘s mi.com through flash sales. There are two variants available in India. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM costs Rs 9,999. The top variant with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM costs Rs 12,999. Buyers can choose from halo white, gamma green, and shadow black color options.

As far as specs are concerned, the Redmi Note 8 features a 6.2-inch LCD display with FHD+ resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The internal memory of the device is also expandable using a microSD card.

For photography, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup at the back. This setup includes 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 13-megapixel sensor up front.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For security, there’s a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie-based MIUI 10.