Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 next flash sale on November 12

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 will go on sale again on November 12. The smartphone was available for purchase today via Amazon India and Mi.com. Now, Xiaomi has announced that the smartphone will go on sale again next week on November 12. To recall, Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 8 alongside Redmi Note 8 Pro last month. The Chinese smartphone maker has not announced how many units it has sold since it went on sale for the first time here.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 will go on next sale on November 12 and will be available at 12PM IST. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi.com. The Redmi Note 8 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for 9,999. The variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for Rs 12,999. Xiaomi is offering the smartphone in three colors – Space Black, Neptune Blue and Moonlight White.

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is the same chipset also found on Mi A3. The smartphone runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and come with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. They also feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The Redmi Note 8 comes with a quad rear camera setup and a single 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging.