Xiaomi has again increased the price of the Redmi Note 8 phone in India. The company has increased the device’s price by Rs 500, and the new prices are already live on Mi.com. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India now starts from Rs 12,499. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which costs Rs 14,499. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor India launch on July 14: Check features, expected price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is available via both offline and online stores, and you will witness the same prices there. The new price is currently only reflecting on Mi.com and not on Flipkart or Amazon India. To recall, this Xiaomi Redmi Note series phone was launched under Rs 10,000 price bracket in India. Also Read - Xiaomi says MIUI will soon get one-handed mode with full-screen gestures support

Watch: OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is the same chipset previously seen on Mi A3. The smartphone was launched with MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. Also Read - How to remove Clean Master from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Realme and Oppo smartphones

The company has failed to release the latest Android version to most of its devices on time. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB. It comes with a quad rear camera setup and a single 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone supports USB Type-C port for charging. It comes in space black, moonlight white, and neptune blue colors.