comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again: Check specs and other details
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again: Check specs and other details

News

Xiaomi has again increased the price of the Redmi Note 8 phone in India. The company has increased the device's price by Rs 500, and the new prices are already live on Mi.com. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

  • Published: July 11, 2020 7:30 PM IST
Xiaomi-Redmi-Note-8-Nebula-Purple-China

Xiaomi has again increased the price of the Redmi Note 8 phone in India. The company has increased the device’s price by Rs 500, and the new prices are already live on Mi.com. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India now starts from Rs 12,499. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which costs Rs 14,499. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor India launch on July 14: Check features, expected price

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is available via both offline and online stores, and you will witness the same prices there. The new price is currently only reflecting on Mi.com and not on Flipkart or Amazon India. To recall, this Xiaomi Redmi Note series phone was launched under Rs 10,000 price bracket in India. Also Read - Xiaomi says MIUI will soon get one-handed mode with full-screen gestures support

Watch: OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is the same chipset previously seen on Mi A3. The smartphone was launched with MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. Also Read - How to remove Clean Master from Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco, Realme and Oppo smartphones

The company has failed to release the latest Android version to most of its devices on time. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB. It comes with a quad rear camera setup and a single 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture.

It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone supports USB Type-C port for charging. It comes in space black, moonlight white, and neptune blue colors.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 11, 2020 7:30 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

11499

Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
Quad - 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store
News
11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store
PC sales in Q2 2020 pick up globally amid work from home demand

News

PC sales in Q2 2020 pick up globally amid work from home demand

LG launches GX Soundbar with Dolby Atmos support: Check availability

News

LG launches GX Soundbar with Dolby Atmos support: Check availability

Google says Android 10 sees fastest adoption for any version

News

Google says Android 10 sees fastest adoption for any version

Google engineer answers why manufacturers take so long to update

News

Google engineer answers why manufacturers take so long to update

Most Popular

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again

11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store

PC sales in Q2 2020 pick up globally amid work from home demand

LG launches GX Soundbar with Dolby Atmos support: Check availability

Google says Android 10 sees fastest adoption for any version

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again
Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor India launch on July 14

News

Xiaomi Mi Electric Air Compressor India launch on July 14
Xiaomi says MIUI will soon get one-handed mode

News

Xiaomi says MIUI will soon get one-handed mode
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones
How to remove Clean Master from MIUI, Realme UI, ColorOS

How To

How to remove Clean Master from MIUI, Realme UI, ColorOS

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Buds भारत में Amazon के जरिए सेल पर आएंगे, OnePlus Nord के साथ 21 जुलाई को होंगे लॉन्च!

Realme 6i स्मार्टफोन भारत में 14 जुलाई को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस, प्राइस और फीचर्स

Xiaomi भारत में 14 जुलाई को लॉन्च करेगी Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, कार, बाइक में हवा भरना होगा आसान

BSNL ने लॉन्च किए 97 रुपये से लेकर 1999 रुपये तक के कई प्लान

OnePlus 7T सीरीज को मिला नया अपडेट, जानिए क्या नए फीचर जुड़े

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India changed once again
11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store

News

11 apps with Joker malware deleted from Google Play Store
PC sales in Q2 2020 pick up globally amid work from home demand

News

PC sales in Q2 2020 pick up globally amid work from home demand
LG launches GX Soundbar with Dolby Atmos support: Check availability

News

LG launches GX Soundbar with Dolby Atmos support: Check availability
Google says Android 10 sees fastest adoption for any version

News

Google says Android 10 sees fastest adoption for any version

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers