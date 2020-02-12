comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India hiked on Flipkart, Amazon India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 price in India hiked on Flipkart, Amazon India: Check new prices

  Published: February 12, 2020 4:27 PM IST
The price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 seems to have increased, and now it comes with a starting price of Rs 10,499. This price is for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 8. One will notice the same price on Mi.com as well as Amazon India. However, Flipkart is currently selling the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 phone with a starting price tag of Rs 10,595, but the phone is out of stock.

Also, on Flipkart, the mentioned price is for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, which is quite surprising. To recall, the 4GB RAM variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was launched with a price tag of Rs 9,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is currently available for Rs 13,499 on Flipkart. The same configuration is listed with a price tag of Rs 12,999 on Amazon India, which is the actual price of the device for the 6GB model.

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch LCD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an 81 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is the same chipset previously seen on Mi A3. The smartphone runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. It comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage. There is also a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 512GB.

It comes with a quad rear camera setup and a single 13-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the main camera is a 48-megapixel shooter with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone supports USB Type-C port for charging. It comes in space black, moonlight white, and neptune blue colors.

Features Redmi Note 8
Price 9999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with MIUI
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  Published Date: February 12, 2020 4:27 PM IST

