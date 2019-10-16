comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 India launch today
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price and features
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price and features

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will arrive as the first smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming chipset. It also features 64-megapixel Samsung image sensor.

  • Published: October 16, 2019 8:50 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in India today. The Redmi Note 8 Series arrives after the launch of Redmi 8A and Redmi 8 smartphones in the entry-level price segment. Ahead of today’s launch, Xiaomi has confirmed that it has sold over 100 million units of Redmi Note series around the world. The new Redmi Note 8 Series has some tough shoes to fill and is also a different device from its predecessor. The Chinese smartphone maker will also introduce MIUI 11 based on Android 10 at the event.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series Launch: How to watch live stream

Xiaomi has scheduled an event at 12:00PM IST and it will be streamed live on YouTube. At the event, Xiaomi will announce the price and availability of its new smartphones. We already know that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com after it goes official. You can watch the event live from the link embedded below. Xiaomi might also stream the event on its social media pages.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series: Expected Price and Specifications

In China, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 1,399 (around Rs 13,990) while the 128GB storage option is available for RMB 1,599 (around Rs 15,990). The variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is available for RMB 1,799 (around Rs 17,990). There is a possibility that Xiaomi might stick with this pricing and launch Redmi Note 8 Pro starting at Rs 13,999 in India. The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, starts at RMB 999 (around Rs 9,990) for 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB RAM with 64GB or 128GB storage is available for RMB 1,199 (around Rs 11,990) and RMB 1,399 (around Rs 13,990) respectively.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the most interesting of the two devices expected to be launched in India today. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It will debut as the first smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G90T mobile platform. The smartphone is also the first from Xiaomi to use 64-megapixel Samsung sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with quad rear camera setup featuring 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro sensors. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera at the front with 1080p video recording. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Launch: What to expect

At the event today, Xiaomi is also expected to unveil MIUI 11, its custom interface based on Android 10. It brings visual design changes and add key features. There is now system wide dark mode, softer icons and Xiaomi has improved the always-on display functionality as well. Xiaomi announced MIUI 11 last month and today, we might hear about its beta testing in India. It will be important to see the list of compatible devices.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 16, 2019 8:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched
News
Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched
Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges

News

Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a to get improved night sight

News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a to get improved night sight

PUBG Mobile fair play and ban notice for October 15 is now out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile fair play and ban notice for October 15 is now out

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 Review

Nokia 7.2 Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Review

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition First Impressions

Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched

Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a to get improved night sight

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 India launch today

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges

News

Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges
Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 India launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 India launch today
Top fitness tracker/smartwatch to buy in India in October 2019

Top Products

Top fitness tracker/smartwatch to buy in India in October 2019
Xiaomi's MIUI has 80 million monthly active users in India

News

Xiaomi's MIUI has 80 million monthly active users in India

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 8 स्मार्टफोन आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Vu 100 Super TV भारत में 4K 100-Inch Panel के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, 8 लाख रुपये है कीमत

Redmi Note 8 Pro आज भारत में 64मेगापिक्सल कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट को लाइव

Google Pixel 4 और Pixel 4 XL स्मार्टफोन 90Hz डिस्प्ले, Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Maharashtra Election : चुनाव आयोग ने 12 व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप के एडमिनों को भेजा नोटिस

News

Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched
News
Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched
Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges

News

Oppo patents a smartphone design with four-sided curved edges
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a to get improved night sight

News

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a to get improved night sight
Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi 8 to go on sale today on Flipkart at 12PM
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 India launch today

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 India launch today