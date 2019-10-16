Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 India launch today

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in India today. The Redmi Note 8 Series arrives after the launch of Redmi 8A and Redmi 8 smartphones in the entry-level price segment. Ahead of today’s launch, Xiaomi has confirmed that it has sold over 100 million units of Redmi Note series around the world. The new Redmi Note 8 Series has some tough shoes to fill and is also a different device from its predecessor. The Chinese smartphone maker will also introduce MIUI 11 based on Android 10 at the event.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series Launch: How to watch live stream

Xiaomi has scheduled an event at 12:00PM IST and it will be streamed live on YouTube. At the event, Xiaomi will announce the price and availability of its new smartphones. We already know that the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available via Amazon India and Mi.com after it goes official. You can watch the event live from the link embedded below. Xiaomi might also stream the event on its social media pages.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series: Expected Price and Specifications

In China, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 1,399 (around Rs 13,990) while the 128GB storage option is available for RMB 1,599 (around Rs 15,990). The variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is available for RMB 1,799 (around Rs 17,990). There is a possibility that Xiaomi might stick with this pricing and launch Redmi Note 8 Pro starting at Rs 13,999 in India. The Redmi Note 8, on the other hand, starts at RMB 999 (around Rs 9,990) for 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB RAM with 64GB or 128GB storage is available for RMB 1,199 (around Rs 11,990) and RMB 1,399 (around Rs 13,990) respectively.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the most interesting of the two devices expected to be launched in India today. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. It will debut as the first smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio G90T mobile platform. The smartphone is also the first from Xiaomi to use 64-megapixel Samsung sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 20-megapixel selfie shooter, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with quad rear camera setup featuring 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, 2-megapixel depth and 2-megapixel macro sensors. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel camera at the front with 1080p video recording. It also packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Launch: What to expect

At the event today, Xiaomi is also expected to unveil MIUI 11, its custom interface based on Android 10. It brings visual design changes and add key features. There is now system wide dark mode, softer icons and Xiaomi has improved the always-on display functionality as well. Xiaomi announced MIUI 11 last month and today, we might hear about its beta testing in India. It will be important to see the list of compatible devices.