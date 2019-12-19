Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro available via limited period open sale

Redmi Note 8 Pro, the first 64-megapixel camera smartphone from Xiaomi in India, is now available via open sale. The Chinese smartphone maker is offering the device via open sale for a limited period only. It is now available for purchase via Amazon India and Mi.com. Ahead of the open sale today, the company confirmed that it has sold over 1 million units of Redmi Note 8 series in India since launch. The e-commerce giant, on the other hand, claims that Redmi Note 8 Pro is the top rated smartphone on its platform.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, Offers and Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in three different storage variants in the country. The base model comes with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and is priced at Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 17,999. On Amazon India, customers with ICICI Bank Credit Cards can get flat Rs 1,000 instant discount. This is applicable on both card payment as well as on EMI transactions. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is getting exchange offer for the first time with up to Rs 7,400 off on exchange.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro alongside the Redmi Note 8 in September. The smartphone is the first to feature MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In India, the smartphone is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage. We might soon see the launch of variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB, which was recently unveiled in China. The smartphone also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is expected to get MIUI 11 update based on Android 10 early next year. It is the first device from the company to feature Samsung’s 64-megapixel image sensor. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. There is a 2-megapixel shooter for macro and a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, customers get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging. It is available in halo white, gamma green and shadow black color variants.