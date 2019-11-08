Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is busy rolling out its budget-range champion, the Redmi Note 8 Pro in markets across the globe. The company has launched the Note 8 Pro in different markets in the last couple of weeks. Given the past launches, Redmi devices are usually similar across different markets with occasional country-specific RAM and storage variants. There are times when the company launches a device under a different name outside the Chinese market. However, the differences are limited to a re-branded name or RAM and storage variant. It is rare for the smartphone maker to launch a country-specific color variant. However, as per a recent report, the company launched a new color for its Redmi Note 8 Pro in Taiwan.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Blue variant details

As per a report from GSMArena, the new blue color variant is known as “Deep Sea Blue”. Similar to other Note 8 Pro devices, the color offers a reflective gradient look. The color of the device changes from Dark Blue to Aqua depending on the angle against the light. Note 8 Pro features similar hardware while running on MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. Xiaomi has also launched two different RAM and storage variants with the first sporting 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The second variant features 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The company has priced the first RAM and storage variant at 6,599 TWD which amounts to Rs 15,484. The second variant amounts to 7,599 TWD which is about Rs 17,831. Interested buyers can pre-order the device by the end of the week to get a 10,000mAh power bank as a gift. We are not sure if and when this new color will make its way to India.

Specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Price 14999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh