Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29 launch

Xiaomi is teasing away the Redmi Note 8 series from quite some time now. The company in a way has teased away the full design of the two phones.

  Published: August 27, 2019 10:49 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 8 series launch is just two days away. Xiaomi will officially unveil the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro on August 29 in China. Ahead of the official launch, the company has shared a teaser video on Weibo showcasing durability of the Pro variant. In the video, a couple of Redmi Note 8 Pro devices were kept on the floor and then a weightlifter stands on it to snatch 90kg over his head. At the end, the company reveals how the screen of two Redmi Note 8 Pro variants is working perfectly fine without any damage.

Xiaomi is teasing away the Redmi Note 8 series from quite some time now. The company in a way has teased away the full design of the two phones. Last time around, Xiaomi’s General Manager, Lu Weibing, also shared the official retail box of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Some of the key specifications have also been confirmed by the company to keep up with the hype.

In addition to teased, some real-world images of the device have also leaked online. The design of the Note 8 Pro will remain largely similar to the K20 series, except the front display. These images showcase a triple camera setup on the back of the device along with what appears to be a fingerprint scanner. On the front, both Note 8 and the 8 Pro will feature a waterdrop notch display.

As per previous reports, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. The device will run on MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a gaming-centric processor. The report also noted that Note 8 Pro will also come with support for MediaTek HyperEngine for dual-link service. Other reports also indicated that the smartphone will feature liquid cooling for sustained gaming performance and 4,500mAh battery.

