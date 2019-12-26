comscore Redmi Note 8 Pro gets MIUI 11, but no Android 10 | BGR India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro finally gets MIUI 11 update; but no Android 10 yet

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 pro finally gets the MIUI 11 stable update bringing new features including VoWiFi support and an App drawer

  • Published: December 26, 2019 11:03 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi had released the MIUI 11 rollout schedule during the October 16 launch for the Redmi Note 8 series. The schedule had revealed that the Redmi Note 8 Pro would be the last device to get a stable update for MIUI 11. Xiaomi has since released the MIUI 11 update for 27 devices. These include phones across the Redmi and Redmi Note series and even the POCO F1. Now, sticking to the schedule, Xiaomi has started rolling out the new update to Note 8 Pro users.

Redmi Note 8 Pro owners will see features like an optional app drawer, Voice over Wi-Fi, new app icons, new animations and more. The phone will get all the newly announced features of the MIUI update including the new sounds, the Mi Tasks app, video wallpaper-support, and more. The new update will come to users as a 602MB update.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam

Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 11 update: What’s new?

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will see a bunch of new features with the update. The phone already launched with a built-in dark mode. Dark Mode was one of the most anticipated features of the MIUI 11 update. However, since the phone already has it, the new update might not bring a lot of aesthetic changes.

Support for Voice over WiFi, or VoWiFi is one of the main features coming in the update. The feature was until now only available to the K20 series and the Poco F1. Another new feature called Video Wallpaper will allow users to set a short video as their wallpaper. The Redmi Note 8 Pro will also get features like dynamic sounds and Mi Share. The Mi File Manager app will now have native support for opening documents. The Game Turbo and Mi Notes apps are also now updated. Besides the new features, the new update also fixes a few bugs. While not the latest, the November security patch is also included in the update.

No Android 10?

It is however unfortunate to see that the Redmi Note 8 Pro MIUI 11 update is still based on android 9 Pie and not the latest Android 10. This makes the Redmi K20 Pro the only Android 10-running phone to enter 2020. It remains to be seen if the phone will get bumped to the latest Android version in a future MIUI 11 update, since the phone launched in October 2019. The new update number is 11.0.3 and it is currently being rolled out in batches.

