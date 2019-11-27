comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India and Mi.com
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale at 12PM on Amazon India and Mi.com: Everything you need to know

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first smartphone with MediaTek Helio G90T processor. It is also the first smartphone from Xiaomi to feature 64-megapixel camera.

  • Published: November 27, 2019 8:55 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, the first 64-megapixel camera smartphone from the Chinese company will go on flash sale today. The smartphone was launched alongside Redmi Note 8 in India last month. It will be available for purchase today at 12:00PM IST via Amazon India and Mi.com. Xiaomi confirmed that it has sold over 1 million units of Redmi Note 8 series in India since launch. Amazon India says that Redmi Note 8 Pro is the top rated smartphone on its platform.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, Offers and Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in three different storage variants in India. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 17,999. During the sale today, customers will be able to save 10 percent using HDFC Bank Debit cards on Amazon India. Customers also get up to 1120GB 4G data, unlimited calling from Airtel. There is also exchange offers and Mi Protect available at Rs 999.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. In India, the smartphone is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage. Xiaomi recently launched an 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage in China. The smartphone also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is expected to get MIUI 11 update based on Android 10 early next year. Apart from performance, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is also being touted as camera-centric smartphone.

It is the first device from the company to feature Samsung’s 64-megapixel image sensor. For imaging, there is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. There is a 2-megapixel shooter for macro and a dedicated 2-megapixel depth sensor. Xiaomi has equipped the smartphone with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter having f/2.0 aperture. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with fast charge support. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE and USB Type-C port for charging. It is available in halo white, gamma green and shadow black color variants.

  • Published Date: November 27, 2019 8:55 AM IST

