Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro appears in Antutu benchmark ahead of launch

Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in China on August 29. Ahead of its launch, MediaTek has confirmed that the devices will be powered by Helio G90T SoC. Now, the company is officially teasing the benchmark performance of this device. Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi, has shared official Antutu benchmark of the smartphone on Weibo. The benchmark listing shows how MediaTek stacks up against Qualcomm Snapdragon and Huawei’s Kirin processors.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Benchmarked Ahead Of Launch

The Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the first smartphone to launch with MediaTek Helio G90T processor. The processor is a new gaming-centric mobile platform from the Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company. The Antutu benchmark listing shows that MediaTek’s new platform defeats Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 but falls short of matching Huawei Kirin 810 SoC. It scored 2,83,333 in the benchmark test, which is lower than Kirin 810’s 3,01,419. Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 managed only 2,14,739 in the benchmark test.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro: Expected Specifications

In other words, the new Redmi Note 8 Pro will be more powerful than Realme X, Realme 5 Pro and other Snapdragon 710 equivalent devices. The leaks indicate that MediaTek Helio G90T will be on Redmi Note 8 Pro while Redmi Note 8 will use Helio G90. Xiaomi has also confirmed that it will use Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor. This is a new 64-megapixel sensor with large sensor size of 1/1.72-inch. Both the devices are tipped to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 Series is also rumored to add support for NFC connectivity. This will be a first for the Redmi Note series and will allow for contactless payment in China. There is a possibility that NFC won’t be supported in markets like India. Weibing has also confirmed higher screen-to-body ratio. It is also expected to feature bigger and more efficient battery. Xiaomi recently confirmed that it sold over 20 million units of Redmi Note 7 series around the world.