comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications, price leaked
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications, price leaked ahead of launch
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications, price leaked ahead of launch

News

Ahead of August 29 China launch, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications and features have been leaked. Here is all you need to know.

  • Published: August 27, 2019 3:11 PM IST
xiaomi-redmi-note-8-render-teaser-weibo

Image Credit: Weibo

Xiaomi is gearing up for the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro launch on August 29 in China. Ahead of the launch, we have come across leaked renders, durability test, and even the retail box has been surfaced. Now, in the latest leak, full specifications and pricing has surfaced online. Here is everything we know about the Redmi Note 8 Pro so far.

Redmi Note 8-series leaked pricing

According to a Weibo post (via GizmoChina), the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,150). Further, the 6GB RAM and 128GB model of Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available for RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,199). The top model with 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,250).

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications and features

The leak reveals that the smartphone will come with front and back glass design. The smartphone will be rates for IP52 certification, and will be splash resistant. You will get a 6.53-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with waterdrop notch. It will run at a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels.

Under the hood will be a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The chipset is optimized for gaming, which means you will be able to play games like PUGB Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends and more without any hiccups. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Another highlight of the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the quad-camera setup at the back. The primary camera will be a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth senor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 20-megapixel front camera.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 27, 2019 3:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 8 Pro durability teased in a video ahead of August 29
thumb-img
News
22 BSNL prepaid plans now have 250 minutes per day voice call FUP limit: Check details
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z live images leaked ahead of August 28 launch
thumb-img
News
Android Q is Android 10, and it's official

Editor's Pick

Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes
News
Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes
Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31

Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in India to improve users' experience

News

Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in India to improve users' experience

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India, availability revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy A10s price in India, availability revealed

Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app: All you need to know

News

Facebook working on a new 'Threads' messaging app: All you need to know

Most Popular

Realme 5 Review

Motorola One Action First Impressions

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 first impressions

Realme 5 Hands-on and First Impressions

Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphone all set to debut in September: Report

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications, price leaked

Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes

Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31

Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in India to improve users' experience

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications, price leaked

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications, price leaked
Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out deals on top smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out deals on top smartphones
Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India: August 2019

Best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in India: August 2019
Xiaomi Redmi 7A's latest MIUI 10.2.7.0 update adds Portrait mode and more

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7A's latest MIUI 10.2.7.0 update adds Portrait mode and more

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A10s स्मार्टफोन भारत में 9,499 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme 5 आज शाम 8 बजे दूसरी बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Motorola One Zoom स्मार्टफोन के रेंडर्स हुए लीक, कलर ऑप्शन के साथ दिखाई दिया क्वॉड-कैमरा सेटअप

Redmi K30 स्मार्टफोन्स पर काम कर रही है Xiaomi, 5G कनेक्टिविटी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: 1.5 करोड़ रुपये प्राइस पूल वाले नेशनल फाइनल्स के लिए इन 4 टीमों ने किया क्वालिफाई


News

Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphone all set to debut in September: Report
News
Vivo NEX 3 5G smartphone all set to debut in September: Report
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications, price leaked

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications, price leaked
Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes

News

Realme 5 sells out within 30 minutes
Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 available via open sale till August 31
Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in India to improve users' experience

News

Uber launches 24x7 safety helpline in India to improve users' experience