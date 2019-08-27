Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications, price leaked

Xiaomi is gearing up for the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro launch on August 29 in China. Ahead of the launch, we have come across leaked renders, durability test, and even the retail box has been surfaced. Now, in the latest leak, full specifications and pricing has surfaced online. Here is everything we know about the Redmi Note 8 Pro so far.

Redmi Note 8-series leaked pricing

According to a Weibo post (via GizmoChina), the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for RMB 1,199 (approximately Rs 12,150). Further, the 6GB RAM and 128GB model of Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available for RMB 1,799 (approximately Rs 18,199). The top model with 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back by RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 21,250).

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications and features

The leak reveals that the smartphone will come with front and back glass design. The smartphone will be rates for IP52 certification, and will be splash resistant. You will get a 6.53-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with waterdrop notch. It will run at a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels.

Under the hood will be a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The chipset is optimized for gaming, which means you will be able to play games like PUGB Mobile, Asphalt 9: Legends and more without any hiccups. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 skin on top.

Another highlight of the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be the quad-camera setup at the back. The primary camera will be a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture. It will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth senor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 20-megapixel front camera.