Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets Android 10 update: All you need to know

Xiaomi has finally released a new Android 10 update for the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone. The latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro bumps the software version to MIUI 11 v.11.0.2.0.QGGEUXM. It brings the usual Android 10 features as well as the February 2020 security patch. The newly released update also increases overall system security and a localized payment security icon for India.

The Android 10 update for the Redmi Note 8 Pro is about 1.9GB in size, GSMArena reported. Xiaomi has rolled out the latest OS update for those users who are based in EEA, Russia, and Pakistan. The Redmi Note 8 Pro users are advised to download the Android 10 update using Wi-Fi. If you haven’t yet received the update, then you can check for the same in the phone’s Settings > System > System Updates.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, features

The Over-the-Air (OTA) update is being rolled out in batches. So, the latest Android 10 update will gradually hit the devices. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched in India back in October 2019. The handset is currently available for Rs 14,333 via Flipkart. This price is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is also expandable via a microSD card slot.

As for the specifications, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a Mediatek G90T SoC, and a 6.53-inch display. The panel operates at full HD+ resolution. The device features a 4,500mAh battery, and a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and videos. It was launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box. As for the cameras, this Redmi phone offers a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro Price Rs 14,999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh