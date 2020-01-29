The Redmi Note 8 Pro was one of the biggest devices Xiaomi launched in 2019. It boosted the brand’s sales and like pretty much every Note series phone the company has launched, remains packs great hardware at an affordable cost. The Note 8 Pro comes with a bunch of high-end specifications. These include a custom-made MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. However, the supposedly ‘best-in-class’ camera that came with high expectations, has bagged a mediocre score of just 84 on DxOMark.

To give you some background, DxOMark is like a benchmark testing tool for the camera performance of smartphones. The bigger your score, the better your camera’s overall performance is. And to give you some context, an average score of 84 is as much as the Xiaomi Black Shark 2. The Black Shark 2, a dedicated gaming device had only a dual-camera setup with the main lens being a comparatively inferior 48-megapixels.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam

The breakdown of the camera’s unimpressive score is as follows. The Redmi Note 8 Pro manages 87 points in the photography department and 78 in the video department. While the camera shines in areas like autofocus performance, exposure and portrait subject isolation, it lost balance in elements like dynamic range, autofocus speed, hue shifting and corner softness.

DxOMark also pointed out the limited fine details in Redmi Note 8 Pro shots. The phone also lacks a high zoom score because of the lack of a true telephoto lens. In the video department, the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s camera lost points because of noise in footage. It also performed poorly in autofocus tracking. Further, there were issues like limited dynamic range and an orange tint in indoor footage.

The results go on to show a fact about smartphone cameras that many users still are not aware about. Megapixel count doesn’t determine picture quality. Xiaomi’s number-game has been a big element in the brand’s marketing strategies. The company focuses on targeting customers with big numbers. This includes camera megapixel count to the battery capacity and everything in between.

The same was observed with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, where the 64-megapixel was the highlight in the optics department. The brand even went ahead and compared its cameras with those of rival brands at the launch to make a statement. However, it is imperative that both brands and customers realize one thing. There is more to a phone than its hardware. The software experience and optimization are also very important.

