comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro bags unimpressive DxOMark score | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets unimpressive DxOMark camera score
News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gets unimpressive DxOMark camera score

News

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a quad-camera setup including a 64-megapixel main lens.

  • Published: January 29, 2020 9:39 AM IST
redmi note 8 pro review 1

The Redmi Note 8 Pro was one of the biggest devices Xiaomi launched in 2019. It boosted the brand’s sales and like pretty much every Note series phone the company has launched, remains packs great hardware at an affordable cost. The Note 8 Pro comes with a bunch of high-end specifications. These include a custom-made MediaTek Helio G90T chipset and a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. However, the supposedly ‘best-in-class’ camera that came with high expectations, has bagged a mediocre score of just 84 on DxOMark.

Related Stories


To give you some background, DxOMark is like a benchmark testing tool for the camera performance of smartphones. The bigger your score, the better your camera’s overall performance is. And to give you some context, an average score of 84 is as much as the Xiaomi Black Shark 2. The Black Shark 2, a dedicated gaming device had only a dual-camera setup with the main lens being a comparatively inferior 48-megapixels.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam

The breakdown of the camera’s unimpressive score is as follows. The Redmi Note 8 Pro manages 87 points in the photography department and 78 in the video department. While the camera shines in areas like autofocus performance, exposure and portrait subject isolation, it lost balance in elements like dynamic range, autofocus speed, hue shifting and corner softness.

DxOMark also pointed out the limited fine details in Redmi Note 8 Pro shots. The phone also lacks a high zoom score because of the lack of a true telephoto lens. In the video department, the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s camera lost points because of noise in footage. It also performed poorly in autofocus tracking. Further, there were issues like limited dynamic range and an orange tint in indoor footage.

The results go on to show a fact about smartphone cameras that many users still are not aware about. Megapixel count doesn’t determine picture quality. Xiaomi’s number-game has been a big element in the brand’s marketing strategies. The company focuses on targeting customers with big numbers. This includes camera megapixel count to the battery capacity and everything in between.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: Powerful gaming phone with good cameras on budget

Also Read

Redmi Note 8 Pro Review: Powerful gaming phone with good cameras on budget

The same was observed with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, where the 64-megapixel was the highlight in the optics department. The brand even went ahead and compared its cameras with those of rival brands at the launch to make a statement. However, it is imperative that both brands and customers realize one thing. There is more to a phone than its hardware. The software experience and optimization are also very important.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 29, 2020 9:39 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2

39999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Dual cameras - 48MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10
News
Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10
Rockstar Games giving away $2,000,000 in GTA and RDR2 rewards

Gaming

Rockstar Games giving away $2,000,000 in GTA and RDR2 rewards

Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900

News

Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900

Oneplus 7T Pro discounted up to Rs 7,000 on Amazon India: Check offer details

Deals

Oneplus 7T Pro discounted up to Rs 7,000 on Amazon India: Check offer details

Redmi Note 8 Pro gets unimpressive DxOMark score

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro gets unimpressive DxOMark score

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook

Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10

Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900

Redmi Note 8 Pro gets unimpressive DxOMark score

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) gets software update

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Redmi Note 8 Pro gets unimpressive DxOMark score

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro gets unimpressive DxOMark score
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap
Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war

News

Realme asks Xiaomi to 'behave' amidst Twitter war
Poco X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz display by Flipkart

News

Poco X2 confirmed to feature 120Hz display by Flipkart
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series gets Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series gets Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange

हिंदी समाचार

नोवेल कोरोनावायरस (Novel Coronavirus) से एप्पल के बिजनेस पर भी पड़ेगा असर!

Samsung Galaxy M30s फोन को अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत पर खरीदें, जानें ऑफर

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming, score: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (Ind vs Nz) के बीच तीसरा T-20 मैच आज, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेेसिफिकेशंस

3 बैक कैमरे वाले और 5,000mAh बैटरी वाले Infinix Hot 8 को दोपहर 12 बजे 6,999 रुपये में खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका

News

Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook
News
Apple logs double-digit growth for iPhones in India: Tim Cook
Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10

News

Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10
Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900

News

Apple HomePod will soon be available in India for Rs 19,900
Redmi Note 8 Pro gets unimpressive DxOMark score

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro gets unimpressive DxOMark score
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) gets software update

News

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) gets software update