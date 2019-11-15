Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro now receiving MIUI 11 update in India

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 11 update for select Redmi Note 8 Pro users in India. The information has come from MIUI Forum thread, where multiple users have posted about the update with screenshots. The latest MIUI 11 update for Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is based on Android 9 Pie and not the Android 10. It comes with software version MIUI 11.0.1.0.PGGINXM.

The update weighs around 616MB in size, and brings October security patch alongside. Other features in the changelog mention – New Minimalistic Design, Quick Replies, New Dynamic Sound Effects, Redesigned Settings Menu, Mi Share and more. Xiaomi is expected to ship the Android 10-based MIUI 11 for Redmi Note 8 Pro next month.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched last month along with Redmi Note 8. Both these phones shipped with Android Pie based MIUI 10. During the launch, the company had promised to update the phone to MIUI 11 soon.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price in India, variants

The Redmi Note 8 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will be available for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. It was launched last month in in three color options in India – Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black. Last week, the company added one more color to the lineup in Taiwan called the Deep See Blue.

Specifications, features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The device packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. It has a quad-rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This device features an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

For authentication, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity options, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. There is a USB Type-C port too for charging.