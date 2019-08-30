comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 India launch: Prices, features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 India launch timeline teased

The newly unveiled Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro could launch in India in the next two months. This timeline has been proposed by Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 12:51 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

The new Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro are creating waves since their launch in China. In what will come as music to users in India, Xiaomi is already planning an India launch for these new smartphones. This comes from none other than Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain.

Redmi Note 8 India launch plans

While there is no official launch date yet, Jain teases a possible timeline for the Redmi Note 8 India launch. He took to Twitter to hint at this timeline. His tweet reads, “We’ll do our best to bring them to India asap! However, certification & testing might take ~8 weeks. Will keep you posted. 8 weeks for #RedmiNote8!”

Basically, users in India can expect the launch of the latest Redmi Note smartphones within the next two months. It could be a case where the company plans the launch just ahead of the massive festive sales in the month of October.

Prices, features, specifications

There are multiple variants to choose from for both the smartphones. Prices for the Redmi Note 8 start from CNY 999 (approximately Rs 10,000). Prices for the Redmi Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, start from CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,000).

As for specifications, the Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro variant features a 6.53-inch display. The standard variant is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, while the Pro is powered by a MediaTek G90T SoC. Both devices feature a quad-camera setup at the back, but with a different primary sensor.

The former comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, while the latter comes with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The rest of the sensors are common. These include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Up front, the Redmi Note 8 features a 13-megapixel selfie camera, while the Pro features a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Both devices are backed by a battery bigger than 4,000mAh. The devices also feature a splash-proof and dust-proof design, similar to other Redmi phones.

Story Timeline

