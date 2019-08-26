Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro retail box surfaces online

Lu Weibing, General Manager for Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has just shared the official retail box for Redmi Note 8 Pro. This teaser for the upcoming smartphone is likely to generate hype for the smartphone before the official launch. As previously reported, the company is planning to launch the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Series on August 29, 2019, in the Chinese market. The company has already revealed some key specifications about the Redmi Note 8 Pro in order to keep the buzz alive.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro retail box and specifications

Taking a closer look at the image of the retail box, we can see an all pink-ish box. As noted in a report by GizChina, this box is quite different from the Redmi Note 7 Pro retail box. The design and typography of the box are quite clean and we can see the “Redmi Note 8” text on the box. The company has added the “Pro” moniker on the top of the digit “8”. The image also showcased the left side of the box with a clean “Redmi Note 8 Pro” text.

According to previous reports, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. The device will run on MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, a gaming-centric processor. The report also noted that Redmi Note 8 Pro will also come with support for MediaTek HyperEngine for dual-link service. Other reports also indicated that the smartphone will feature liquid cooling for sustained gaming performance and 4,500mAh battery.

In addition, real-world images of the device have also leaked online. As stated in the past, the design of the smartphone is somewhat similar to what we have seen in the Redmi K20 series. These images showcase a triple camera setup on the back of the device along with what appears to be a fingerprint scanner. Similar to the name, Redmi Note 8 will be a watered-down version of the Redmi Note 8 Pro.