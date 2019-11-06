comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price, specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, specifications

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available for Rs 14,999, which is the price for the 6GB + 64GB model. Check out the phone's specifications and other details here.

  • Published: November 6, 2019 9:07 AM IST
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone will go on sale today at 12:00PM. This Redmi device will be up for grabs via Amazon.in. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro made its debut in India in the month of August, alongside the Note 8. The device comes with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, which is priced at Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. The handset was launched in three colors – Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The handset is soon expected to receive the latest MIUI 11 update. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Xiaomi’s latest offering also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a powerful MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. It has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This device features an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

For authentication, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity options, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. There is a USB Type-C port too for charging.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro
Price 14999
Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 20MP
Battery 4,500mAh

  Published Date: November 6, 2019 9:07 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile ने 5 नवंबर तक चीटर्स और हैकर्स की नई बैन लिस्ट जारी की, 10 साल के लिए किया बैन

चार बैक कैमरा वाले Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Mi Watch चीन में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

अपनी दूसरी ऐप्स से दिखेगा Facebook, कंपनी ने पेश किया नया लोगो

Vivo S5 की इमेज लीक, होल पंच डिस्प्ले और स्लिम ऑल राउंड बेजल्स के साथ होगा लॉन्च

