Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone will go on sale today at 12:00PM. This Redmi device will be up for grabs via Amazon.in. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro made its debut in India in the month of August, alongside the Note 8. The device comes with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, which is priced at Rs 14,999. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage will cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. The handset was launched in three colors – Halo White, Gamma Green and Shadow Black.

Specifications, features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie. The handset is soon expected to receive the latest MIUI 11 update. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. Xiaomi’s latest offering also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a powerful MediaTek Helio G90T gaming processor. It has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. This device features an 8-megapixel ultrawide and dual 2-megapixel shooter for macro and depth sensing. The Redmi phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

For authentication, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor too. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a massive 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging tech. In terms of connectivity options, the device supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE. There is a USB Type-C port too for charging.

Features Redmi Note 8 Pro Price 14999 Chipset Mediatek G90T SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 4,500mAh